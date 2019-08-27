Barbs fall in dramatic final round of season

DEFEATED: Barbs Helgas Grace McDonald is tackled by McAuley White's Georgia Kroehnert (right) during a tough run in the back end of the season.

HOCKEY: Barbs Helgas season was brought crashing to a halt after a tough 1-0 defeat to City Bears in the final round game of the women's division 1 competition at the Brent Livermore Field on Saturday.

In a final round of games that could have had any two of the bottom three teams going through to the semi-finals this weekend, Coffs Crusaders pulled off a dramatic upset 2-1 win over McAuley White and in their must-win clash, Barbs were humbled by City Bears who claimed fourth with their win.

Helgas had a turbulent season in 2019 but their downfall came at the hands of a slow run in to the finish line with just one win in their final nine games of the season.

Barbs' last win came in round 11 with a close 3-2 victory over Coffs Crusaders but that tough run was filled with heartache and tribulation with just one goal the difference on a number of occasions.

City Bears were on the opposite end of the scale this year and pulled off a miraculous turnaround after an incredibly poor start to the year.

With no wins from their opening 10 games the Bears were already looking to next year but they clicked into gear and lost just one of their final six games - claiming some big scalps along the way.

In similar fashion, Coffs Crusaders were slow out of the blocks they too were handed just one loss in their final six games of the regular season.

Coffs took down McAuley and second-placed Sailors Roches Hotel in their late fixtures and their run of form sets up an enthralling clash with the City Bears on Saturday.

WOMEN'S DIVISION ONE FINALS FIGHT

ROUND 16

Barbs Helgas 0-0 Sailors Roches Hotel

Coffs Crusaders 1-2 City Bears Village Green Hotel

Barbs Helgas 0-1 Coffs Crusaders

ROUND 17

Coffs Crusaders 2-1 McAuley White

City Bears Village Green Hotel 1-0 Barbs Helgas