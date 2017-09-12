Barbs Helgas excited with grand final opportunity

ON THE RUN: Grace McDonald gets past Vanessa Garrett during the Barbs 2-1 win.

HOCKEY WOMEN: Barbs Helgas have booked their First Grade grand final spot after a tight 2-1 win over Demons Green.

After a 2-0 loss against Demons Green saw the minor premiership slip through their fingers, Barbs will now take on defending premiers McAuley White.

Barbs' Grace McDonald said it was a tough match, and the team was excited with the win.

"The girls played well in a game where we knew we really needed to put together a good performance because we knew we were up for a challenge,” she said.

"It has been a good year for us, the competition between us and McAuley has been tough, and Demons have been tough as well.

"We've had our ups and downs this season, but we've been able to string together a couple of wins which has been good.”

McDonald said their defence has been a major factor of their season so far, and will need to be strong against McAuley.

"They always come out really hard and they're a polished unit with key players who gel in well together, so we have to be on our game in defence right from the start and take our opportunities when we get them,” she said.

"I think it'll be a good game, and both teams will be on so it could go either way. Our strikers have been really good and delivered every single time they've had an opportunity so it's been a real team effort.

"We're all pretty excited and keen to play in this grand final. A lot of players in the team haven't won a first grade grand final before so hopefully this year will be our year.

"This is my first year with the club and the first time I'll play in a first grade decider so it's really exciting.”