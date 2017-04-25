Barbs Helgas going from strength to strength

HOCKEY WOMEN: Barbs Helgas will look to continue building on their combinations after a convincing four goal win against Village Angels.

Keeping their opponents scoreless in the match, striker Sarah Donnolley said the team was gaining confidence after every match.

"Our structure was really good throughout the whole game, and we've just been improving with every game,” she said.

"We are all getting along so well and linking up together really well, we've just got a good bunch of girls to play with so we're having a lot of fun.”

Donnolley said it was satisfying to come away with the win with a clean sheet.

"Our first half started really well, but we dropped away a little in the second half,” she said.

"I think it was mostly fatigue, we were getting tired with all the running we had to do. It's still early in the season so we're still building up a little match fitness. We've been working on our fitness before training every Thursday so hopefully that will pay off in the coming weeks.”

Donnolley said she was enjoying her hockey, which is paying off for the team which has seen some extra recruits join their ranks following the folding of Grafton High Blue.

"We've combined with players from other clubs who have joined us which has been good,” she said.

"We have got some really strong players now, and I'm really learning a lot from them.

"I hope that we can just keep building on our performance last week. We seem to be getting better each week, so it'd be great to keep that going.”