22°
Sport

Barbs let a big lead slip

Jarrard Potter | 25th Jul 2017 9:05 AM
HOCKEY ACTION: In other Premier League action, Northern Star scored a 7-1 win against Royals. Northern Star's Matt Harmon (above) scored three goals in the win.
HOCKEY ACTION: In other Premier League action, Northern Star scored a 7-1 win against Royals. Northern Star's Matt Harmon (above) scored three goals in the win. Shez Napper

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HOCKEY MEN: An understrength Barbarians team let a four goal lead slip in their 5-5 draw against Coraki in the inter-district Premier League clash on the weekend.

Up 4-1 at half-time, Barbs' Josh Wainwright said after they opened the scoring to lead 5-1, Coraki had a dominate ten minute period just into the second half and landed three quick goals, with a late goal in the dying stages of the game enough to seal a draw.

"It was a pretty scrappy game, both teams were missing a few of their regular first grade players so we had to call up a few from reserve grade,” Wainwright said.

"If we had a full strength team it could have been different, but then again they were missing a few players too. I think it's a fitness thing, plus a few of their goals came from penalty corners.”

Wainwright scored a hat-trick in the match, which he said gave him confidence leading into the final stages of the Grafton Hockey Association Premier League.

"I got a couple of lucky ones, two off penalty corners and a field goal just after half-time,” he said.

"It's good to put a few goals away, so hopefully we can be a bit more consistent now that we've moved more back to the local competition now.”

Wainwright said he was pleased to see young guns Tyler Gaddes and Riley Power step up into first grade. "They backed up really well so it was good to get them out there and play for us,” he said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  barbarians grafton hockey association hockey inter district competition

Glenreagh will turn into timber town

Glenreagh will turn into timber town

Timber Festival taps into towns historic past

Council seeks belated $15m

Cr Debrah Novak's notice of motion was voted down.

Plan hatched to lobby for 2004 amalgamation costs

Mosquitoes get buzzy infecting 150 locals with diseases

Ross River virus is Australia's main mosquito-borne disease, there is no vaccine and it costs the Australian economy more than $20m a year to detect.

114 Northern NSW residents diagnosed with Ross River virus

Man charged over alleged assaults

Coffs Harbour police station sign NSW. 26 April 2016.

Three women allegedly assaulted Monday morning

Local Partners

RIVER OF DREAMS: Students push for action on riverfront plans

HAVE these students started momentum for long-awaited riverfront development?

Our future in your hands (and a cartoonist's)

Cartoonist to leave mark on Our Future Clarence workshops

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

10 Things To Do this week...

acca dacca

Find out what fun events are happening in the Clarence Valley

Film boss marvels at Sunshine State

Thor: Ragnarok success may mean more Marvel movies for Queensland.

ABC's Q&A: Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote?

Opposition Health Minister Catherine King on the Q & A panel, left, and right, Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg.

But there was one thing the students weren't discussing.

Wilkinson back on air after ‘holiday hell’

Lisa Wilkinson returns to air, cast in hand.

Lisa Wilkinson still feels "a bit ordinary" after holiday from hell

Northern Rivers truckie takes on Ninja Warrior Grand Final

RIGHT AT HOME: Tom Hazell in his backyard ninja set-up.

Truckie one of 21 ninjas in Australian Ninja Warrior grand final

Police sniffer dogs busy at Splendour

Police sniffer dogs at the Splendour in the Grass festival.

Festival upholds its zero tolerance stance against drugs

Diana Chan crowned MasterChef's 2017 winner

MasterChef Australia's 2017 winner Diana Chan. Supplied by Channel 10.

MELBOURNE accountant comes out on top after eight-hour showdown.

Mini ninjas get into training

Gary Nowlan, 12, of Gawler East trains in X-Park at Bounce.

Kids as young as 12 are already dreaming of becoming Ninja Warriors

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

Make a sea-change to Corindi Beach

Come inside Woolgoolga Real Estate's Pick of the Week

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home