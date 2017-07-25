Barbs let a big lead slip

HOCKEY ACTION: In other Premier League action, Northern Star scored a 7-1 win against Royals. Northern Star's Matt Harmon (above) scored three goals in the win.

HOCKEY MEN: An understrength Barbarians team let a four goal lead slip in their 5-5 draw against Coraki in the inter-district Premier League clash on the weekend.

Up 4-1 at half-time, Barbs' Josh Wainwright said after they opened the scoring to lead 5-1, Coraki had a dominate ten minute period just into the second half and landed three quick goals, with a late goal in the dying stages of the game enough to seal a draw.

"It was a pretty scrappy game, both teams were missing a few of their regular first grade players so we had to call up a few from reserve grade,” Wainwright said.

"If we had a full strength team it could have been different, but then again they were missing a few players too. I think it's a fitness thing, plus a few of their goals came from penalty corners.”

Wainwright scored a hat-trick in the match, which he said gave him confidence leading into the final stages of the Grafton Hockey Association Premier League.

"I got a couple of lucky ones, two off penalty corners and a field goal just after half-time,” he said.

"It's good to put a few goals away, so hopefully we can be a bit more consistent now that we've moved more back to the local competition now.”

Wainwright said he was pleased to see young guns Tyler Gaddes and Riley Power step up into first grade. "They backed up really well so it was good to get them out there and play for us,” he said.