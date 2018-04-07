Menu
Dan Shipman is one of the players who has left the Barbarians hockey side heading into the 2018 season.
Hockey

Barbs struggling ahead of hockey opener

7th Apr 2018 10:00 AM

HOCKEY: It will be tough start to the season for a new-look Barbarians Premier League side, when they face City Bears in a grand final rematch on Brent Livermore Field tomorrow afternoon.

The playing stocks for the 2017 Grafton Hockey Association premiers have been stripped this season with several topline stars out of action.

Chris and Dan Shipman have hung up the sticks, while Jacob Mawhirt looks unlikely to play a game as he battles with a chronic back issue.

Reece Gaddes is also unlikely to take the field for the club this season with the NSW Under-18s star playing north of the border with Ipswich.

But coach Brad Inmon sees it as an opportunity to blood the club's next generation through the ranks.

"We have almost lost half the team, it is definitely going to be a rebuilding year for our boys,” he said. "It will be a chance to give the young fellas a run, they have all done their penance in B grade for the past few seasons.”

Barbs will also be missing the Urquhart brothers this weekend as they are up at the Commonwealth Games supporting squash-playing sister Donna Urquhart.

In other Premier League action, Royals will face off against Sailors Bean Scene Cafe on Legends Field at 3.45pm.

