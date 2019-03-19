Barefoot and late for court: Nimbin man denies his identity

Peter Till, who will soon face trial over cannabis cultivation and supply charges.

Peter Till, who will soon face trial over cannabis cultivation and supply charges. Liana Turner

A DYRAABA man accused of cultivating and supplying cannabis is due to go before a trial this year.

Peter Till, 51, faced Lismore District Court on Monday morning.

Not for the first time, Mr Till claimed not to be the defendant, but to be representing "the Corporation Peter Till".

The court sheriff escorted the defendant into the dock.

As a supporter of Mr Till yelled out that the defendant was being assaulted, Judge Wells said the sheriff had escorted Mr Till into the dock by holding his elbow.

She said this was because it was "dubious" whether his words could be recorded clearly from where he had been standing at the back of the court room, "even though he shouts".

Mr Till, who turned up late and barefoot to the court, is facing charges of cultivating and supplying cannabis.

But he repeatedly denied his identity.

Judge Wells said if the defendant was not present in court, she might "consider issuing a warrant for his arrest".

The Crown prosecutor told the court the man in the dock was the same person who had appeared as Mr Till in the past, and had tendered medical reports about his ongoing health problems.

"Quite so, Mr Crown," Judge Wells said.

Mr Till replied: "that's your view, it's not my view".

The court heard a trial was listed for May 20.

He told the court he was still awaiting a medical procedure to help determine a cause of illnesses suffered by "the Corporation Peter Till".

Mr Till constantly denied being the accused, and told the court he was unable to turn up on time as he was unwell.

Judge Wells told the him if the court hadn't been given evidence why the trial should not go ahead on that date, it would proceed.

"Excuse me please, don't be rude to me," the defendant said.

"Don't call me Mr Till."

Judge Wells had to ask the accused to stop speaking after he repeatedly interrupted her.

"The court will require a report from your doctor about your condition," Judge Wells said.

"I'll tell you what," Mr Till said.

"What I'll do, as soon as the doctor's report for the Corporation Peter Till comes to me... I'll drop it off at the court.

"When I see one of these blokes around, the prosecutors, I'll give a copy to them."

The matter is due to be mentioned on May 16 before the trial on May 20.