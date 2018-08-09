Menu
A Bargara woman has been charged with high range drink driving.
Woman blows almost six times legal limit

Carolyn Booth
9th Aug 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:16 AM
POLICE will allege a Bargara woman was so drunk she was slurring her words and unsteady on her feet just moments after she got behind the wheel and side-swiped a parked car.

The 25-year-old was charged with high-range drink driving after she returned a blood-alcohol reading almost six times the legal limit.

Bargara police officer-in-charge Sergeant Matt Steinhardt said the woman was driving west along Wilfred St about 6.30pm on August 2 when she collided with a parked car.

"Police investigating the incident located the driver at her residence a short distance away where she was breath tested," Sgt Steinhardt said.

"Police will allege the female driver had a breath-alcohol concentration of 0.283 per cent, which is in excess of five times the legal limit.

"Her behaviour was slurring words, unsteady on her feet - consistent with the alcohol reading."

Sgt Steinhardt said while there were no reported injuries, a high reading of 0.283per cent had the potential to put the driver and other road users in a very dangerous situation.

"An alcohol reading of that nature will seriously affect your ability to drive a vehicle and be able to make a constructive decision," he said.

Sgt Steinhardt urged anyone drinking alcohol to have options for getting home that didn't include driving.

"If you're going to drink, make sure you have a plan B when it comes to getting home, utilise taxi services or a sober friend."

The woman is due to face Bundaberg Magistrates Court on September 6.

