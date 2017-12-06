Barge leaves after one big lift

The Rebecca Lilly is moved back to the Harwood Bridge from the Grafton Bridge after it completed a job on December 6, 2017.

WAVE goodbye to the Rebecca Lilly who has been visiting the Grafton Bridge from Harwood.

Rebecca Lilly wasn't around for long, with only one purpose before two barges from Ausbarge Marine Services pulled her back down the Clarence River.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said Rebecca Lilly was used to lift the second pier skirt into place.

"The additional barge is needed because the service cranes on the two existing barges, 'Maeve Anne' and 'Rhumb,' are not big enough to manage the complex lift for the precast skirt," they said.

"Maeve Anne has been in Grafton since May this year and will continue to place steel casings and drill foundation of the marine piles.

"The other barge Rhumb is focussing on placing reinforcement cages into the drilled marine piles as well as pouring the concrete for those piles."

The Rebecca Lilly is 55 metres long, 24 metres wide and has a 300 tonne crane on board.

The spokesperson said work on the Grafton bridge project is progressing well.

"Since Rhumb arrived in October, work in the Clarence River has powered along," they said.

"A significant amount of progress has been achieved recently and the project is on track to open to traffic in 2019, weather permitting."

Greg Hall from Ausbarge Marine Services said they had been responsible for moving a large of the barges up and down the Clarence River for the two bridge builds.

Yesterday morning, his tugboat operators turned the barge around before taking it down river.