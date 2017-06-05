BARGING IN: Arrival of bridge barge signals progress

AFTER arriving in Yamba three weeks ago, a 48m barge has finally arrived in Grafton for the next phase of construction on the new Grafton bridge.

The barge, known as the Maeve Anne, was fitted with equipment needed for the bridge construction before it was tugged up the river to Grafton, where it arrived on Saturday morning.

The arrival of the bridge building barge Maeve Anne is another step forward in the $240 million project.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the arrival of the barge is a key step in the progress to build the new 525m long, $240 million bridge.

"The Maeve Anne will be in place for around 12 months and be used for the installation of bridge foundations, building the bridge piers and installing bridge superstructure segments such as girders," he said.

"The arrival of the barge follows the start of work in April on the temporary jetty on the south bank of the river and the precast yard to make the concrete segments for the bridge," he said.

"Piling work for the 525 metre bridge is expected to start later this month, weather permitting."

Mr Gulaptis said the first stage of a new 30 space car park on the corner of Pound and Clarence streets is now open, with a final surface and landscaping to be placed at a later stage.

"The car park was built to replace some parking removed from Pound Street as part of bridge work," he said.

"It will remain after the bridge opens, providing parking for North Coast TAFE and businesses in the area.

"Work to establish the precast yard at South Grafton is continuing and is expected to be completed before the end of September, while work to re-level sections of the levee system is nearly complete."

Mr Gulaptis said a number of other key building activities will continue through to September, including starting to manufacture the concrete bridge segments, piling work in the river and finalising the design of the new bridge.

"When completed, the new bridge will have two lanes but has been designed to be increased to four lanes when future traffic levels require it," Mr Gulaptis said

The bridge is expected to open to traffic in 2019, weather permitting.