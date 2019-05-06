Barker makes a mark in schoolboys rugby tour of South Africa

BEST BACK ON TOUR: South Grafton High School's Caleb Barker in action for the NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association rugby union team during a tour of South Africa over Easter.

BEST BACK ON TOUR: South Grafton High School's Caleb Barker in action for the NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association rugby union team during a tour of South Africa over Easter. Contributed

RUGBY UNION: When the NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association rugby union team to tour South Africa was named last year, South Grafton's Caleb Barker didn't make the cut. In fact, he hadn't even tried out to play in the squad.

However, a late night phone call from the coach last year was a lifeline for Barker to join the team and take part in a tour of a lifetime over the Easter break.

One of the other players had pulled out of the squad, which left an opening for him to play. He was out of position, playing in the centres, but after a draw in Cape Town and two wins in Johannesburg against South African rugby school teams, Barker was named best back on tour.

"It was quite an honour to be named best back on tour, so I must have done something right,” Barker said.

"It's hard to put into words how the tour was, it was phenomenal, really.”

Barker said the biggest challenge the players faced was adapting their style of play to counter the game of their South African opponents.

"Every country you go to, their teams have a different style of playing rugby and the South African teams had a big kicking game so just trying to accommodate that and work out how to best play them was difficult,” he said.

"I think we went well as a team, it was a great experience. We hadn't played as a team until that first game in Cape Town, and we got progressively better from there.”

During the 13-day tour the NSW CHS rugby team played at St John's College Easter Rugby Festival, winning two games and playing the first half of a third before the game was called off due to heavy rain.

While the experience on the field was phenomenal, Barker said he learnt more away from the rugby field.

"It was amazing to see and experience a different culture,” he said.

"We got to do a few tourist things and the chance to see a completely different country and experience a completely different culture was fantastic.”

Barker has now turned his attention to rugby league, and the Grafton Ghosts under-18 team.