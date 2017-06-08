Barker making most of NSW Country selection

TOUGH STUFF: Caleb Barker has recovered from his meniscus tear to play for the NSW Country Under-16 rugby union side.

JUNIOR SPORTSPERSON: Towards the end of last season, Caleb Barker tore his meniscus in his left leg, was forced to have surgery and was on crutches for months.

It hasn't taken him long to hit the ground running since recovering from his injury. After his first game back at the start of the school term in January, Barker has gone on to gain selection in the NSW Country Under 16 rugby union side, and for his efforts has won the Jetts Fitness Junior Sportsperson of the Month Award for May.

Playing in his first trial match for the NSW Country side last week at Bathurst, Barker said he faced a selection crisis early on.

"We were up against the Combined High School team and I had to choose which team to play for,” Barker said.

"Since CHS is through the school, and NSW Country is through the club, I could have played for either, but since I've played for CHS already I decided to go with NSW Country.

"We were winning until the very end when CHS managed to score in the last play of the game and win 16-15.

"It was a tough loss but that's ok, it was a good chance to play together as a team and get some combinations together.

"It was only a trial match, so it's the only time that CHS and NSW Country get to play against each other.”

Barker said it was fun playing in the representative side, and enjoyed the challenges the extra competition brought with it.

"We will be heading to New Zealand during the first week of the school holidays for a three much tour, and I'm very excited for that,” Barker said.

"This will be the first time I've played overseas, but I'm trying not to think too much about it, seeing as though New Zealand is rugby union heartland.

"We've got a pretty strong side, so I'm confident we can get a win or two if we play to our strengths.”

While Barker has recovered from his serious knee injury he suffered at the end of last season, he said the recovery was relatively painless.

"I was just told to take it very lightly after I was off the crutches and build back up into running,” he said.

"I got into rowing in the off-season and did some very simple exercises until it eventually got to the point where it was 100%.”