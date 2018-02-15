BARNABY IN WOOLI: Bar staff recall friendly encounter

A FEMALE bar staff attendant at the Wooli Bowling Club wants to set the record straight about the day she served Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce.

Mr Joyce and his pregnant former staffer Vikki Campion stayed in Wooli for five days in early January on the way back from a holiday in North Queensland.

The attendant, who does not want to be named, said a report of his visit to the club made it seem like Mr Joyce did not mix with people.

"Actually when he came in, it was just on closing time and there was no-one about,” the woman said.

"He came in with his girl friend and two other people.

"He was really polite and asked if it was possible to get some Chinese food.”

She said Mr Joyce and the others had a drink and waited for their takeaways to be prepared.

"They were really relaxed and if we hadn't been shutting up, would probably have stayed a bit longer,” she said.

"I lived in Tamworth for 10 years and knew Mr Joyce on sight.

"I introduced myself, he shook my hand and we talked about bits of infrastructure and things he'd done for the city.

"He was really relaxed and friendly and easy to have a talk with.”

She was worried Mr Joyce would read the article and think people in Wooli would not welcome him back.

"I think a lot of people actually didn't recognise him or knew who he was,” she said.

"When I told people Barnaby Joyce had been in for a takeaway, they said 'who',” she said.

She agreed that after the controversy that has erupted around Mr Joyce's affair with Ms Campion and his marriage break-up, that would not be be case now.