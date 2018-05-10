Barnaby reveals he’s a ‘house husband’ for Vikki

Barnaby Joyce has said people would be “surprised” about how much he does around the home. Picture: Kym Smith

BARNABY Joyce has revealed he's a 'house husband' for his new partner Vikki Campion and their baby son, Sebastian.

The former Deputy Prime Minister said people would be "surprised" by how much he did around the home, in a wide ranging personal interview this morning where he also delivered his verdict on Scott Morrison's budget, Bill Shorten's citizenship "hypocrisy" and Pauline Hanson's call to cut Australia's immigration rate.

"I am," he told Sky News host Sam Maiden when she asked this morning if he was a 'house husband'.

"I think people are surprised. When I'm at home I do all the cooking and the washing."

Mr Joyce revealed his speciality was a roast that could be turned into a risotto or curries and that he had copped teasing from mates about being a new dad at age 51.

Mr Joyce said he does all the cooking and cleaning when at home Picture: Kym Smith

The former Nationals leader dramatically quit the frontbench in February after the scandal around his relationship with former staff Vikki Campion came to a head.

Their son, Sebastian, was born last month.

Mates had joked they would have to chop down trees at the local retirement home so that when his son was old enough to play rugby, he'd be able to watch, Mr Joyce told Sky News this morning.

He also spoke out about how it was "pretty creepy" to have people take photos of his new family in public after images of them sitting at Armidale Airport were given to Seven News earlier this week.

"You don't want to lock yourself up forever but when you go back out into the public, you don't expect people to go through the process of slyly taking a picture of you," he said.

"And the next time you see yourself you're on the front of the paper."

He added: "You don't want to be on display like some exotic animal in the zoo."

Mr Joyce said he knew the woman who had taken the photos had shared them with her mothers' group, and someone in the group had sent them to the media.

"She's desperately unhappy," Mr Joyce said.

Barnaby Joyce's new born son Sebastian. Picture: Seven News

The former Deputy PM also declared this morning he thought the budget Treasurer Morrison's handed down on Tuesday night was good, and particularly praised the tax relief package.

"It comes down to this. You deserve to have more money in your own pocket, not in Parliament's pocket," he said.

Asked whether he agreed with One Nation leader Pauline Hanson's call to cut Australia's immigration rate to remove the burden on the nation's essential services, Mr Joyce said: "I don't think the two things are related."

Senator Hanson has indicated she will not support the final stage of the government's tax relief package, unless the government implements some cut to the immigration rate cap.

Mr Joyce said he thought there needed to be more done to encourage migrants to move to regional areas, rather than big cities.

But he indicated he understood the government would have to negotiate with Senator Hanson to "get things through the Senate".

Mr Joyce praised Treasurer Scott Morrison’s tax relief package Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

Mr Joyce also slammed Opposition leader Bill Shorten's "hypocrisy" on the citizenship saga after four Labor MPs yesterday resigned or lost their seats.

The former Deputy PM was the highest profile victim of the duel citizen fiasco last year after he revealed he held New Zealand citizenship, and only returned to Parliament after winning a by-election for his seat of New England in December.

Today, he slammed Labor MPs for making sheep noises while he spoke during Question Time last year when there were dual citizens among their own ranks.

"They must feel like complete and utter hypocrites," he said.

"If we had a vote at the start, if everybody had gone out at the same time, I think we could have dealt with this thing very, very quickly and very very easily. But they didn't. And Mr Shorten has to hold responsibility for that."

He predicted voters would mark the Labor MPs down at three upcoming by-elections because they refused to admit their citizenship issues for so long.

"People will be annoyed because they will have wanted this all dealt with in one fell swoop," he said.