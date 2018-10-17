Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

‘I’m not surprised’: Joyce on spill rumours

by Sheradyn Holderhead
17th Oct 2018 5:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BARNABY Joyce has sensationally declared he is not surprised he's being asked if he wants to roll Michael McCormack as pressure builds on the Nationals leader.

The former leader said he was not making calls to colleagues to build their support but would take on his old job if it was handed to him.

Barnaby Joyce said he would take on his old job again if it was handed to him. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch
Barnaby Joyce said he would take on his old job again if it was handed to him. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

"I'm not surprised that journalists … would ask the question, come up and see me about it. That is not a surprise," he said.

"If it came up, if it was offered to me I would take it but I'm not counting for it, I'm not collecting the numbers."

Mr McCormack hit back at colleagues agitating for Mr Joyce's revival, launching an attack on Nationals MPs who called him "ineffective", "unknown" and criticised him for failing to stand up to the Liberal Party.

"I always put my name, ­always have … to a story, I don't listen to anything where people are not prepared to put their name to it," Mr McCormack said.

Mr Joyce said anyone who said he was leading the charge to depose Mr McCormack was "not telling the truth" in an interview on Sky News.

Under pressure: Nationals leader Michael McCormack. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
Under pressure: Nationals leader Michael McCormack. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

But Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon, who was sitting beside Mr Joyce, threw fuel on the fire.

"I'm surprised Barnaby's got time to (be here)," he said.

"My office is directly across the corridor from Barnaby's here in Parliament House and they're wearing the carpet out down my corridor at the moment.

"Some of them are journalists. It's been pretty busy out there."

Related Items

barnaby joyce leadership spill national party

Top Stories

    Happy Paws animal welfare case on hold

    premium_icon Happy Paws animal welfare case on hold

    News HAPPY Paws Animal Rescue owner Sally Rogers was set to appear in Grafton Local Court today

    • 17th Oct 2018 4:54 PM
    GBomb diffused due to inclement weather

    premium_icon GBomb diffused due to inclement weather

    Cycling & MTB ANNUAL mountain bike enduro ruled off the trails again.

    High cost of conduct breach

    premium_icon High cost of conduct breach

    Council News Debrah Novak gives formal apology for 'bullying'

    Federal Police search car in CBD

    Federal Police search car in CBD

    News Officers search car in car park, question man

    Local Partners