Barnaby Joyce has taken a large patcut after resigning as Nationals leaders. Picture Gary Ramage
Politics

Barnaby Joyce strikes $150,000 interview deal

by Staff writer
26th May 2018 11:06 AM

FORMER deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce and his partner Vikki Campion are said to be receiving $150,000 for an exclusive interview with Channel 7.

According to The Weekend Australian, the highly sought-after interview with the pair was won by Seven's Sunday Night program following a fierce bidding war against Nine's 60 Minutes.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and his partner Vikki Campion will receive $250,000 for an exclusive interview with Sunday Night on Seven. Picture: Kym Smith
The couple's six-week-old baby, Sebastian, is said to also be featured on the program.

The couple's child was born on 16 April and is Joyce's fifth child, but first son.

Mr Joyce is still married but separated from his first wife, Natalie. They had four girls together: Julia, Caroline, Odette and Bridgette.

Joyce stepped down from his position as deputy prime minister following controversy surrounding his relationship with Ms Campion, who was previously one of his staff members.

It is reported he took a $200,000 pay cut after resigning from his position and returning to the backbench. His salary went from $416,000 to $203,030 and he also lost a number of perks, including access to charter flights and travel allowance.

Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce is now a backbencher. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
The Weekend Australian reveals that senior reporter Alex Cullen will be the journalist covering the interview on Sunday Night - a deal he has been working on for months.

Sources say the couple negotiated the deal with the TV network themselves, rather than using an agent.

To read the full story, head to The Weekend Australian .

