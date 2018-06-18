Menu
Barnaby Joyce was absent from Parliament after his brother Tim passed away. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch
News

Barnaby Joyce’s brother dies

by Claire Bickers
18th Jun 2018 3:28 PM

BARNABY Joyce's brother has died after being rushed to hospital at the weekend.

Tim Joyce, the former Deputy Prime Minister's younger brother, lost his battle with cancer on the weekend.

Sydney radio host Alan Jones confirmed the news on behalf of Mr Joyce this morning after he was unable to appear on his breakfast program.

"He was to come on to the program to talk about drought, he didn't appear and I couldn't get on to him," Jones said on 2GB radio.

"Just before I came off air, I had a text from Barnaby, to tell me his brother Tim had been admitted to intensive care at Royal North Shore Hospital.

"Barnaby's younger brother Tim died at the weekend."

Broadcaster Alan Jones. Picture: John Grainger
"He said of his brother Tim, 'he looked at the ceiling and said thank you God for giving me the experience of life'. Then he faded out, and we said the rosary around him. He was such an innocent, loving boy."

The Nationals MP missed the party's annual conference at the weekend to be with his brother.

He was due to return to Parliament today after taking personal leave for a fortnight.

Tim Joyce, 42, had three young children, Jones said.

The news of Tim's death comes after Barnaby pulled out of the Nationals' state conference to be with his brother.

"I just wanted to say, and advise you, that his brother Tim was taken into (the) intensive care unit yesterday at North Shore Hospital," a Nationals spokesman told the conference on Friday last week.

"The family has been called, he has terminal cancer and I just wanted you all to keep him in your thoughts and prayers."

Nationals Member for New England Barnaby Joyce pulled out of the Nationals’ state conference to be with his sick brother, who passed away over the weekend. Picture: Sean Davey.
It came after Joyce's call to skip the NSW Nationals' annual conference was deemed "probably a good decision", according to the party's state leader.

John Barilaro said while Mr Joyce had every right to attend the summit in Cowra, he thought it was important the former deputy prime minister took time to "heal".

"He's decided not to come, and it's probably a good decision, where he's looking after his family," Mr Barilaro told reporters.

Mr Joyce, whose partner and former staffer Vikki Campion recently gave birth to their son, has been on sick leave since May.

