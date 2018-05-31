Barnaby, stop shifting the blame

EMBARGOED FOR PRINT - NOT FOR ONLINE TIL MARCH 3, 2018 Former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and his pregnant partner Vikki Campion pictured at Canberra airport. Picture: Kym Smith

I HAVE one question, and I don't think I'll ever get an answer. Did Barnaby Joyce not learn his lesson the first time?

News broke earlier this week that the former deputy prime minister would be taking personal leave following the announcement of a $150k tell-all interview - for which he received formidable backlash.

Then he went on to say he didn't want any money for said interview, and that it was his partner, Vikki Campion, who wanted the money.

Fair enough, it will set your son up for life but, Barnaby, when will you stop shifting the blame onto a woman who has had her name dragged through the mud for being involved with you?

When the news of baby Sebastian broke, he decided it would be best to tell everyone he didn't even think the kid was his.

And, to be honest, as much as I disagree with cheque-book journalism - especially for something like this - the couple have been targeted by photographers and news outlets since his birth, so I understand the need to set the record straight.

But one, do you need $150k for it? And two, did Barnaby really need to say it was just Vikki who wanted the money.

Through this whole debacle, he has done nothing but blame everyone else for his choices and it's time he stopped.

Barnaby, you're an adult, take responsibility for your actions.