Jimmy Barnes
Barnes to share his story with Grafton again

Lesley Apps
by
21st May 2018 7:52 PM

JIMMY Barnes poured his heart out on stage at the Saraton Theatre to a packed house last year, and he's back to do it again next week.

Barnes will take to the stage on Wednesday, May 30, and this week entertainment editor Lesley Apps talked with the legendary rocker about his upcoming trip, with Barnes saying Grafton is a place he has spent a lot of time in, and likes a lot.

In our subscriber exclusive chat, read about where he's at as a performer and as a person, and what effect his two books have had on him and others.

    Enjoy another evening with Jimmy

    Local Partners