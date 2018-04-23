BARNSTORMING: Redmen charge to undefeated start

DESTROYER: Grafton Redmen flanker Billy Whalan was at his barnstorming best against Kempsey Cannonballs on Saturday.

DESTROYER: Grafton Redmen flanker Billy Whalan was at his barnstorming best against Kempsey Cannonballs on Saturday. Gary Nichols

RUGBY UNION: It's been more than a decade since Grafton celebrated a title. And with the premiership window wide open, could this be the season the Redmen finally deliver the goods?

Grafton produced another stirring performance against Kempsey Cannonballs on Saturday to dramatically snatch a 31-26 victory.

Grafton have now notched up three wins on the trot, sending a message to rival clubs that they are the real deal in 2018.

It was an open, harum-scarum contest at Rugby Park, South Grafton, with both sides prepared to spread the ball and entertain the vociferous home crowd.

The Redmen fell victim to an early onslaught from the visitors before roaring back into contention midway through the second-half.

Both sides found the chalk on four occasions but it was the radar left boot of league convert Luke Worthing that proved the difference on the day.

Worthing landed four goals and one penalty goal and could have increased his tally further if not for Grafton's decision to forgo several gift three-pointers in front of the sticks.

"In hindsight we probably should have taken the shots at goal but we felt we had them (Kempsey) under the pump,” Redmen captain Kyle Hancock said after the game.

"It's always a gamble not to go for goal. If you score you're a genius and if you don't you look like an idiot.

"They scored two long-range tries from our decision to run the ball.

"We came up with mistakes but at the end of the day we got away with the win.”

Grafton showed plenty of mettle late in the contest to bravely fend off wave after wave of the Cannonballs attack.

"I thought we should have put the game to bed a lot earlier but to their credit they had a never-say-die attitude and they kept coming at us right up until the final whistle,” Hancock said.

Redmen second-rower Angus Howard made a stunning debut in the top-grade while flanker Billy Whalan was once again at his rampaging best.

Scrum-half and Mid North Coast representative Dom Bullock produced another polished performance with his sniping runs and flawless defence.

Redmen second-grade side also kept their unbeaten record intact outmuscling Kempsey 32-23 with Adam Crawley and Sean Austin winding back the clock in a return to the scene of their former glories.

There is a general bye next week in all grades due to the representative round.