AFL Barometer: Tigers blow, Wood set for Dogs return

RICHMOND midfielder Kane Lambert has been ruled out of Friday night's blockbuster against Essendon after undergoing minor ankle surgery.

Lambert is expected to miss the next two weeks after suffering the injury in the opening term against Gold Coast on Saturday.

He is expected to be fit for the first final.

"He played out the game but probably wasn't able to run as well as he normally would. He was a little bit inhibited and came in yesterday limping," Tigers fitness boss Peter Burge said.

"So we had that scanned and it came out that he's got a partial syndesmosis sprain in his ankle.

"He went into some minor surgery this morning to put some reinforcement onto the ankle.

"Right now he's probably going to miss the next two weeks and we're going to prepare him for the first final."

Small forward Dan Butler has also undergone minor ankle surgery and will miss at least two more weeks.

Kane Lambert has had surgery on his ankle.

"He'd been progressing and building his speed and running about 95 per cent, but still with a bit of a limp and still not full power," Burge said.

"So last Friday he went in and had the same minor procedure that Kane had this morning, which means he's going to miss probably the next two games.

"We're preparing him for the first final at this stage … we'll get a much better result with this minor surgery.

"We'll start him running later this week and build his speed."

The news is better for Toby Nankervis who will return from a corked quad this week., while Reece Conca who could also play this weekend despite hurting his "good" ankle in his VFL return.

Easton Wood could return for the Dogs this weekend. Picture: Getty

WESTERN Bulldogs could get a major boost for the clash against Carlton with captain Easton Wood nearing a return.

Wood hasn't played since Round 13 when he suffered a serious hamstring injury but is expected to train fully this week and put his hand up to play.

"Easton has been fantastic in his recovery following his high-grade hamstring injury," Bulldogs medical boss Chris Bell said.

"He really has left no stone unturned in trying to get back this season.

"He completed our final measures on the weekend in terms of his training loads and he'll come back into full training this week.

"If he gets through full training as we expect, he'll be available this weekend."

Defender Zaine Cordy will miss at least one week after suffering a minor fracture in his forehead courtesy of a stray Ben Brown boot.

The Bulldogs will be cautious with his recovery but he remains a chance to feature in the final home-and-away game.

ADELAIDE

INJURIES

Daniel Talia (corked leg) test

Riley Knight (knee) TBC

Paul Seedsman (hamstring) 1 week

Kyle Hartigan (knee) 1-2 weeks

Harry Dear (knee) 1-2 weeks

Andrew McPherson (hamstring) indefinite

Reilly O'Brien (shoulder) season

Brad Crouch (groin) season

ON THE BLOCK: Cam Ellis-Yolmen was rusty against GWS but Adelaide wants to invest in the big-bodied midfielder. Rory Atkins' form surge came to an abrupt halt with just seven touches against the Giants. Skipper Taylor Walker's form is a concern and his sling tackle which concussed GWS star Josh Kelly has earned him a two-match ban from the MRO. It could be season over.

ON THE CUSP: Mitch McGovern was sent to the SANFL to find conditioning following a shoulder injury and is the obvious replacement for Walker. Daniel Talia would be at long odds to return from cracked shin and calf strain despite Adelaide maintaining it will field a full-strength side against the Kangaroos on Sunday. Riley Knight's knee injury will be monitored but will have to jump through some hoops to face the Kangaroos.

RICHARD EARLE'S FORECAST: Adelaide was valiant but couldn't go with the combined firepower and class of GWS's Callan Ward, Dylan Shiel, Jacob Hopper, Josh Kelly, Lachie Whitfield and Phil Davis in Canberra. However, the return of Rory Sloane and the forward line looking more settled with Tom Lynch and Josh Jenkins firing is showing shades of 2017. Adelaide has pencilled in a farewell home win against the Kangaroos as the first step in atoning for an under par 2018 campaign. McGovern should strengthen the Crows, who should win comfortably.

Darcy Gardiner dislocated his shoulder against Collingwood.

BRISBANE LIONS

INJURIES

Darcy Gardiner (shoulder) TBC

Marco Paparone (hamstring) season

Tom Fullarton (calf) 1-2 weeks

Charlie Cameron (ankle) season

Matt Eagles (abdominal) season

Jack Payne (shin) season

Tom Bell (ankle) season

ON THE BLOCK: Darcy Gardiner (dislocated shoulder) was the only injury concern out of the clash with Collingwood on Saturday night, coach Chris Fagan saying post-match was yet to know "the extent of the damage".

ON THE CUSP: Brisbane had a bye in the NEAFL at the weekend so no one had a chance to shine there. Ryan Bastinac, Zac Bailey, Ryan Lester and Jack Frost were emergencies against the Magpies so are seemingly next in line if Gardiner or others are to be replaced.

CHRIS CAVANAGH'S FORECAST: The young Lions still have just four wins for the season but have been playing some pretty good footy and took it up to Collingwood in the first half on Saturday night before falling away. They will be favoured to equal last year's five win tally this weekend against the struggling Gold Coast Suns in the QClash, despite losing the last battle between the sides by five points in Round 5.

CARLTON

INJURIES

Matthew Kennedy (ankle) season

Matthew Kreuzer (heart) season

Jesse Glass-McCasker (knee) test

David Cuningham (hamstring) season

Kym LeBois (hamstring) 2 weeks

Sam Docherty (knee) season

Zac Fisher (lower leg) season

Liam Jones (knee) season

David Cuningham (hamstring) season

Andrew Phillips (hamstring) season

Lachie Plowman (knee) season

Alex Silvagni (achilles) season

Tom Williamson (back) season

ON THE BLOCK: There was plenty to like about Carlton's first half and nothing to like about its second half. Jack Silvagni could muster just four disposals and he'll need a big week on the training track to survive the cut this week. In total, six Blues failed to reach double figure disposals. Lochie O'Brien, Jarrod Pickett, Caleb Marchbank and Cam Polson all face nervous weeks. At least Matt Wright kicked two goals.

ON THE CUSP: Can Carlton turn Cam O'Shea into a midfielder? The Northern Blues experimented with the defender in the middle with impressive results; 21 disposals and 12 tackles. Aaron Mullet should earn a recall after 24 touches and three goals against Coburg. Matthew Kreuzer's season is officially over after another heart scare before the match in Perth, which should see Levi Casboult return or Tom De Koning handed an AFL debut.

BEN HIGGINS' FORECAST: The Blues folded quicker than a poker pro holding Jack, Three off suit. It doesn't bode well for this week when they face the Western Bulldogs at Etihad Stadium. However, the wooden spoon and No.1 draft pick is already locked in so no one is truly surprised by Carlton's form at this point.

COLLINGWOOD

INJURIES

Ben Reid (calf) season

Darcy Moore (hamstring) 2-3 weeks

Jamie Elliott (hamstring) season

Jeremy Howe (corked thigh) test

Tyson Goldsack (back) test

Flynn Appleby (hamstring) test

Rupert Wills (hamstring) test

Adam Treloar (hamstring) 3-4 weeks

Kayle Kirby (heart issue) indefinite

Matthew Scharenberg (knee) season

Lynden Dunn (knee) season

Daniel Wells (foot) season

Tim Broomhead (broken leg) season

ON THE BLOCK: On a week of sad injury setbacks, spare a thought for Ben Reid. While Collingwood got through their AFL game against the Brisbane Lions with a clean bill of health, it was a familiar tale in the VFL. Reid has torn the same calf that kept him out since Round 10 and with only three weeks before finals and has been ruled out for the rest of the season. It's another blow for the luckless defender, who was making his long-awaited return.

ON THE CUSP: Sam McLarty didn't get a senior call-up in Darcy Moore's absence, but didn't let that effect his form. The second-round draft pick was again among the Pies' better players in a two-point win over Port Melbourne in the VFL at the weekend. Elsewhere, Nathan Buckley could only say he had "hope" that Jeremy Howe could return from a bad cork this week. Adam Treloar is making progress from his hamstring problems but isn't ready, which is the same case for Tyson Goldack and his back issue after his knee reconstruction.

SAM EDMUND'S FORECAST: After winning only one of their past four leading in, it was a win against the Lions the Pies had to have. It was four points worth of reassurance for a club battered by injury and suddenly up against it on the eve of September. Port Adelaide has the wobbles and its own injury problems, but have won its past four against Collingwood, two of which have come at the MCG. It's another danger game for Bucks' boys.

Injured Bombers Orazio Fantasia, Cale Hooker and Brendon Goddard on the bench. Picture: Michael Klein

ESSENDON

INJURIES

Brendon Goddard (knee) test

Adam Saad (concussion) test

Cale Hooker (knee) test

Orazio Fantasia (hamstring) 1-2 weeks

Matt Guelfi (illness) test

Martin Gleeson (ankle) season

Joe Daniher (groin) indefinite

Patrick Ambrose (hamstring) season

Josh Begley (knee) season

Shaun McKernan (hamstring) season

Mason Redman (ankle) season

ON THE BLOCK: Adam Saad will be given the week to prove he has recovered from concussion, with a late call to be made. Brendon Goddard (hyper-extended knee) and Cale Hooker (sore knee cap) will both have to train to play. Orazio Fantasia (hamstring) will definitely miss and Ben McNiece didn't have a big impact.

ON THE CUSP: Defender Matt Dea is available after a concussion against Sydney in Round 19 and played in the VFL on Saturday night, as did James Stewart, who continues to be overlooked for senior selection. The Bombers VFL team only kicked four goals in a loss to Geelong.

AL PATON'S FORECAST: On Friday night the scintillating Bombers looked like the "Essendon Globetrotters" that were touted as a premiership chance in the pre-season. Unfortunately, it might all be too late with a miracle required to make the finals. Part one of the equation is knocking over Richmond. They are unlikely to enjoy the open spaces they had against St Kilda at the MCG on Friday night.

FREMANTLE

INJURIES

Andrew Brayshaw (jaw) season

Cam Sutcliffe (hamstring) 2 weeks

Harley Bennell (calf) TBC

Darcy Tucker (back) TBC

Joel Hamling (calf) 1-2 weeks

Stephen Hill (quad) 2-3 weeks

Nat Fyfe (hamstring) 1 week

Aaron Sandilands (calf) TBC

Michael Apeness (hamstring) season

Connor Blakely (knee) season

Griffin Logue (ankle) season

Michael Walters (hamstring) season

ON THE BLOCK: Michael Walters' season is over after pulling up short with a hamstring injury late in the win over Carlton. Elsewhere, youngster Adam Cerra might be due a rest after managing just eight disposals, as did Stefan Giro.

ON THE CUSP: Peel had the bye in the WAFL, meaning fringe Dockers didn't get a chance to impress this week. You'd have thought the chance to play Harley Bennell would have been this week but the injury-prone midfielder was forced to wait yet again.

BEN HIGGINS' FORECAST: A win was crucial and while the comeback would have pleased Ross Lyon, the first half would have concerned him greatly. And with a trip to Geelong to face the Cats at GMHBA Stadium, he'll know another horror first half won't be as easily salvageable. With Geelong coming off a loss to Hawthorn and with its finals hopes hanging by a thread, the Dockers will do well to keep the margin under 10 goals.

GEELONG

INJURIES

Rhy Stanley (calf) TBC

Zach Tuohy (hand) TBC

Stewart Crameri (groin) test

Jed Bews (shoulder) test

Lincoln McCarthy (hamstring) test

Esava Ratugolea (knee) TBC

Cory Gregson (foot) season

Nakia Cockatoo (knee) season

Aaron Black (knee) season

ON THE BLOCK: Rhys Stanley looks set to miss after aggravating his dodgy calf in the loss to Hawthorn. Superboot Zach Tuohy busted his hand but played on, which could signal his willingness to play through the injury. Daniel Menzel played only a bit-part role, while Lachie Fogarty and James Parsons found the going tough against a hardened Hawthorn.

ON THE CUSP: Harry Taylor survived his comeback game in the VFL and kicked a goal. But Chris Scott was far from convincing after Saturday's loss about the swingman being a walk-up start in the seniors. Jordan Murdoch enjoyed a day out, picking up 21 touches and kicking three goals in the comfortable win over Essendon. Jackson Thurlow, Zac Guthrie and George Horlin-Smith remain in the frame.

GILBERT GARDINER'S FORECAST: Lucky it's Fremantle making the trek down to GMHBA Stadium this week because the Cats were far from convincing. Playing in spurts won't cut it in September despite the best efforts of their star-studded midfield. Expect a response this week as the Cats look to make their presence felt.

GOLD COAST

INJURIES

Will Brodie (hamstring) season

Pearce Hanley (hamstring) season

Peter Wright (knee) season

Charlie Ballard (knee) season

Darcy MacPherson (broken leg) 1-2 weeks

Jack Martin (calf) 2-3 weeks

Tom Nicholls (shoulder) 1-2 weeks

Connor Nutting (leg) TBC

Harrison Wigg (fractured ankle) season

Mackenzie Willis (ACL) season

Sam Day (shoulder) season

Aaron Hall (pectoral) season

Josh Jaska (wrist) season

Connor Nutting (leg) season

Tom Lynch (knee) season

ON THE BLOCK: Will Brodie and Pearce Hanley both finished the match against Richmond on the bench with hamstring injuries and are unlikely to be seen again this season. The available numbers are getting dire for Stuart Dew so unforced changes are likely to be kept to a minimum. The Suns were simply outclassed across the board by the reigning premier and it would be tough to pick out a scapegoat.

O N THE CUSP: The Suns' NEAFL side was well beaten by GWS on Saturday and they only had five AFL-listed players in that side. Jack Scrimshaw, pick 7 in the 2016 draft, was among the best. He could replace Hanley across halfback. Michael Barlow was a late out due to a family illness and hasn't played in two weeks. If he is not fit enough, that would leave Jacob Dawson or Brad Scheer to fill the midfield vacancy left by Brodie.

ANDREW HAMILTON'S FORECAST: The formguide is frequently left in tatters after a QClash and with only percentage separating the two teams it would be folly to declare one side a red-hot favourite. Although the most recent win came for the Suns against Sydney, Brisbane have been the better side over the second half of the season. If they play their best they should comfortably roll their arch rivals.

Heath Shaw is unlikely to play again this year.

GWS GIANTS

INJURIES

Heath Shaw (knee) 6 weeks

Josh Kelly (concussion) test

Sam Reid (hamstring) TBC

Brett Deledio (calf) 3-4 weeks

Sam Taylor (hamstring) 1-2 weeks

Dawons Simpson (ankle) 7 weeks

Toby Greene (hamstring) 1-2 weeks

Aidan Corr (groin) 1-2 weeks

Tom Scully (ankle) season

Zac Williams (achilles) test

Nick Shipley (ankle) 5 weeks

Will Setterfield (knee) season

Lachie Tiziani (knee) season

Jonathon Patton (knee) season

ON THE BLOCK: The Giants' massive injury toll continues to mount with Heath Shaw, Josh Kelly and Sam Reid now added. They were close to breaking point last week when they lost five players from the big win over Carlton but still had the depth to cover their losses, they should be able to do the same again this week against the Swans.

ON THE CUSP: Jeremy Finlayson looks to be an automatic selection to cover the loss of Shaw. He played well early in the season and his mobility, speed and height will help combat the potency of Lance Franklin, who he played on during pre-season practice matches. Daniel Lloyd will be the perfect replacement for defensive forward Sam Reid and is in good form after booting six goals in the Giants' NEAFL win over Gold Coast. Harry Perryman was also among the better players in the reserves and will be a big chance to play against the Swans.

NEIL CORDY'S FORECAST: The stakes could not be higher for the 15th edition of the Sydney Derby with a top-four finish on the line. Both teams have serious injury problems to deal with but they are not impossible to solve. The Giants will start warm favourites playing on their home deck Spotless Stadium, they will also benefit from a longer break in potentially warm conditions.

HAWTHORN

INJURIES

Jarryd Roughead (ankle) test

Ben McEvoy (cheekbone) 1-2 weeks

James Sicily (wrist) 2 weeks

Daniel Howe (suspension) finals week one

Grant Birchall (knee) 1-2 weeks

Harry Jones (shoulder) season

Will Langford (hamstring) 2-3 weeks

Mitch Lewis (shoulder) 1-2 weeks

ON THE BLOCK: Hard to see many changes to the side that knocked off the Cats to keep their top four hopes alive. Blake Hardwick was again an important player, but was forced to carry a shoulder issue throughout the game. Ryan Burton also contributed to the win, but finished the game on the bench after a head knock. The Hawks would be confident both would play against St Kilda on Saturday night.

ON THE CUSP: Clarko joked he had to almost handcuff Jarryd Roughead to make him rest his "grumbly" ankle last weekend. Hawthorn will monitor him throughout the week, but is hopeful he can prove his fitness. Taylor Duryea was the AFL holdover player, so didn't get the chance to impress in the VFL. You would expect him back at some stage. David Mirra shifted forward in the VFL and was rewarded with four goals, while James Cousins had 33 disposals for Box Hill Hawks.

GLENN McFARLANE'S FORECAST: Keep winning, and the Hawks will make the top four. It is the simple equation Clarkson has given his players as they eye off not only a quick return to the finals, but potentially a premiership assault. They have an improving midfield, with Tom Mitchell a star, Jaeger O'Meara getting better each week and cult hero James Worpel quickly winning favour for his attack on the ball and footy nous. The backline, even without James Sicily, is in rare form and kept the recent high-scoring Cats to only 60 points. Isaac Smith is having a strong season. The forwards, too, led by Luke Breust and Jack Gunston, are a powerful force, sharing the goals as well as applying great pressure.

MELBOURNE

INJURIES

Joel Smith (shoulder) 3-5 weeks

Dion Johnstone (quad) 1 week

Michael Hibberd (quad) test

Jack Viney (toe) 3 weeks

Oskar Baker (hamstring) 6 weeks

Bernie Vince (shoulder) season

Jake Lever (knee) season

Corey Maynard (hip) season

Billy Stretch (toe) season

ON THE BLOCK: Jayden Hunt will miss the trip to Perth after re-injuring his right ankle. Max Gawn went into the game with a corked calf and was clearly below his best, but Simon Goodwin guaranteed after the game he will front up again against West Coast.

ON THE CUSP: Michael Hibberd is a good chance to return which would be a like-for-like swap with Hunt. Dean Kent and Tomas Bugg impressed for Casey in a VFL win against Sandringham.

AL PATON'S FORECAST: Let's look at the positives - the Demons' fate is entirely in their own hands. They currently sit in the top eight and if they win both of their remaining games they'll stay there. West Coast in Perth isn't the easiest assignment in footy - and GWS at the MCG isn't a lot better - but if the Dees are good enough they'll find a way; maybe being out of the Melbourne spotlight will help. One player under the pump is forward Jesse Hogan, who has kicked 42 goals in 15 games against the bottom 10 sides and just four goals in five games against the current top eight.

NORTH MELBOURNE

INJURIES

Alex Morgan (calf) test

Billy Hartung (hamstring) test

Taylor Garner (hamstring) test

Ben Jacobs (concussion/neck) test

Josh Williams (back) test

Tristan Xerri (groin) test

San Durdin (broken leg) season

Cam Zurhaar (ankle) 4-5 weeks

Declan Watson (knee) season

Ed Vickers-Willis (knee) season

Sam Durdin (broken leg) season

ON THE BLOCK: Jarrad Waite escaped with a fine for what Jon Ralph labelled a "stupid" late bump on Jackson Trengove. The Roos didn't report any injuries apart from a cut above the eye for Mason Wood. Do some of the kids need a rest? Paul Ahern, Jy Simpkin and Will Walker had 29 touches between them.

ON THE CUSP: Ben Jacobs is a chance to make a long-awaited return from his concussion and neck issues against Adelaide. The Roos had a win against Footscray in the VFL with Luke Davies-Uniacke and Declan Mountford named in the best.

AL PATON'S FORECAST: Brad Scott says he wasn't too bothered by the ladder fallout from Sunday's capitulation and it's true the Roos have exceeded everyone's expectations this year, whatever happens from now. But it's impossible to escape the fact the Kangas had a top-eight spot in the grasp and let it slip in an astonishing third quarter, when they conceded eight goals to the fifth-bottom team. Having said that, the dream may not be over. They need a lot of other results to fall their way but can do their bit by beating the Crows.

Charlie Dixon won’t play again this year.

PORT ADELAIDE

INJURIES

Karl Amon (knee) 1 week

Matthew Broadbent (foot) season

Charlie Dixon (broken leg) season

Willem Drew (heel) season

Joel Garner (shoulder) season

Hamish Hartlett (knee) season

Sam Hayes (knee) season

Dan Houston (neck/head) test

Emmanuel Irra (knee) season

Todd Marshall (foot) 1-2 weeks

Trent McKenzie (concussion) test

Paddy Ryder (hip) test

Jimmy Toumpas (wrist) test

ON THE BLOCK: With a long injury list compounded by a season-ending broken leg to No.1 key forward Charlie Dixon, and lead ruckman Paddy Ryder (hip) and rebounding defender Dan Houston (neck/head) facing fitness tests, Port might not have too much room to move with its selections. First-year player Kane Farrell struggled to make an impact in the heartbreaking, after-the-siren loss to West Coast on Saturday but he was good against the Crows in Showdown 45 with three goals and is worth persisting with.

ON THE CUSP: Port's SANFL team had the bye on the weekend, meaning no players underneath the AFL 22 could push their selection claims. Coach Ken Hinkley suggested after the loss to the Eagles that ruckman Billy Frampton could be promoted for his first AFL game if Ryder is deemed unfit to play Collingwood on Saturday. The three players dropped for the West Coast clash - midfielder Sam Powell-Pepper and defenders Jack Hombsch and Riley Bonner - also would be in the mix.

ANDREW CAPEL'S FORECAST: The Power - on track for a top-four finish a month ago - now has a fight on its hands just to make the finals after losing four of its past five games. The loss for the season of Dixon is a massive blow as he is the club's No. 1 target in attack and creates openings for his smaller teammates because of his fierce attack on the ball. Port appears to be limping to the line and while Hinkley was in a spirited, fighting mood after the loss to the Eagles, it is hard to see his team toppling Collingwood at the MCG.

RICHMOND

INJURIES

Kane Lambert (ankle) 2 weeks

Toby Nankervis (corked quad) test

Reece Conca (ankle) test

Shai Bolton (knee) 3 weeks

Dan Butler (ankle) 2 weeks

Mabior Chol (foot) 2-3 weeks

Oleg Markov (knee) 2-3 weeks

Nathan Drummond (knee) indefinite

ON THE BLOCK: Midfielder Kane Lambert will miss two matches after undergoing surgery on his ankle. Other than that, the Tigers finished with a clean bill of health yet again as rivals lose players left and right. It wasn't Jason Castagna's day (four kicks) but the only unforced change is likely to be Ivan Soldo, who came in as cover for a sore Toby Nankervis.

ON THE CUSP: A disappointing day for Richmond's VFL outfit which suffered a 44-point loss to Williamstown. More concerning was Reece Conca hurting his "good" ankle in his comeback game. Anthony Miles had his usual truckload of possessions.

AL PATON'S FORECAST: Toby Nankervis should return, although with top spot all but secure and Soldo hardly disgracing himself against the Suns (34 hit-outs, nine disposals), why not give Nank another week to rest up for September? Somehow Essendon's season is still alive, setting up another Friday night cracker. Last time these two teams met the Bombers came in with momentum and were walloped by 11 goals. Can the Tigers repeat the dose?

Reece Conca injured his “good” ankle in his VFL return. Picture: Getty

ST KILDA

INJURIES

Tom Hickey (hamstring) season

Billy Longer (ankle) season

Josh Battle (concussion) 1-2 weeks

Logan Austin (groin) test

Nathan Wright (knee) test

Paddy McCartin (foot) season

Shane Savage (hamstring) season

Josh Bruce (leg) season

Dylan Roberton (heart) season

ON THE BLOCK: Nathan Brown is set for a holiday after being sent straight to the tribunal his late bump on Adam Saad. He was one of five players - along with Bailey Rice, Ben Long, Jake Carlisle and first-gamer Ben Paton - who touched the footy 10 times or fewer. At least there were no fresh injuries.

ON THE CUSP: Hunter Clark was rested and should return. Sandringham suffered a 21-point loss to Casey in the VFL with Luke Dunstan winning 28 disposals. Hugh Goddard could replace Brown after an impressive showing and Darren Minchington is the mix for his first game since Round 10.

AL PATON'S FORECAST: St Kilda went goal for goal with Essendon early but were blown away in the middle part of the game - a repeat dose of what happened a week earlier against the Bulldogs. They have only pride to play for now and a chance to look at players who they will have to make a call on in a few weeks. Nathan Freeman has been a rare positive in recent weeks, surely Goddard - who is coming out of contract - deserves a go.

SYDNEY

INJURIES

Alex Johnson (knee) TBC

Heath Grundy (personal) indefinite

James Rose (shoulder) 1-2 weeks

Sam Reid (achilles) 2-3 weeks

Gary Rohan (hand) test

Jack Maibaum (knee) 3-4 weeks

Harry Marsh (hamstring) 2 weeks

Lewis Melican (hamstring) 4-5 weeks

Sam Naismith (knee) season

Callum Mills (foot) season

Matthew Ling (toe) season

ON THE BLOCK: Irishman Colin O'Riordan looks set for a recall for Saturday's clash with GWS in the latest edition of the Sydney derby. O'Riordan was among the best in the Swans' reserves win over Canberra. Heath Grundy will also come into consideration after the gut-wrenching loss of Alex Johnson. He has continued to train with the team and footy manager Tom Harley declared he will be ready to play this week.

ON THE CUSP: Johnson's shattering knee injury inspired the Swans to victory against Melbourne but, combined with the loss of Nick Smith to a hamstring injury, has left a massive hole in their backline. Grundy and O'Riordan look the likely replacements.

NEIL CORDY'S FORECAST: The Swans have been riding a rollercoaster of emotions with the return and subsequent injury to Johnson. They have managed to win both in super tight contests against Collingwood and Melbourne but now have more serious injury challenges. The Giants will start favourites in the Sydney derby but who can write the Swans off after what we've seen in the past fortnight.

WEST COAST

INJURIES

Andrew Gaff (suspension) season

Will Schofield (hamstring) 1-2 weeks

Josh Kennedy (shin) 1-2 weeks

Malcolm Karpany (rib) test

Eric Mackenzie (toe) season

Nic Naitanui (knee) season

Tony Olango (hamstring) 1-2 weeks

Fraser McInnes (adductor) test

Callan England (quad) test

ON THE BLOCK: Ruckmen Scott Lycett and Nathan Vardy copped knocks - as did Liam Ryan - but all are expected to be fit to face Melbourne this week. Daniel Venables had little to no impact with five disposals and a single tackle. Otherwise, Adam Simpson looked a contented man after the after-the-siren win over Port Adelaide and few changes are expected.

ON THE CUSP: It would be fitting for Hamish Brayshaw to debut against his older brother Angus this week and he's a big chance after 41 disposals and 10 marks for East Perth. Jake Waterman was a constant in the Eagles line-up earlier in the year but now finds himself in and out. Expect him to be back in after seven goals and 20 touches on the weekend. Brayden Ainsworth was another to have a day out with 39 possessions and 14 marks.

BEN HIGGINS' FORECAST: Everything's coming up Eagles. A thrilling after-the-siren win over Port Adelaide in Adelaide to all but secure a top-two spot and a host of fringe stars in form in the WAFL. This week another critical, top-eight-shaping clash against Melbourne. Luckily for West Coast, it's in Perth. A win will secure second spot and a home qualifying final. From there, a Grand Final appearance is theirs for the taking.

WESTERN BULLDOGS

INJURIES

Zaine Cordy (cheekbone) 1 week

Roarke Smith (concussion) test

Marcus Adams (shoulder) test

Easton Wood (hamstring) test

Tom Boyd (back) 3-4 weeks

Tom Campbell (foot) 1 week

Matt Suckling (achilles) season

Bailey Williams (foot) 1-2 weeks

Jack Redpath (knee) season

Tom Liberatore (knee) season

Liam Picken (concussion) season

Lukas Webb (neck) season

Luke Dahlhaus (ankle) season

Bailey Dale (foot) season

ON THE BLOCK: Never good when your name is listed in the injuries followed by the words "fractured skull". But Zaine Cordy's ailment isn't as bad as it sounds although he did have a visit to hospital on Sunday after Ben Brown fell on his forehead. "Hopefully he's OK and he hasn't got much of a dint in his head," coach Luke Beveridge said. Lachie Hunter had a sore shoulder but he played out the game. Cordy is likely to be the only change against Carlton unless Brad Lynch (eight touches) needs a rest.

ON THE CUSP: Easton Wood could be a surprise inclusion this week after recovering from a long-term hamstring injury. Wood hasn't played since Round 13 but is expected to put his hand up for selection this week pending a strong week on the training track. Mitch Honeychurch kicked three goals and Tim English had 43 hit-outs as Footscray went down to North Melbourne in the VFL. Fletcher Roberts and Lewis Young both played and could replace Cordy.

AL PATON'S FORECAST: Suddenly things are looking up at the kennel. "It was an exciting day, really, because we are trying to build some experience that holds us in good stead for the future," Beveridge said post-match. Marcus Bontempelli was supreme, Jack Macrae, Hunter and Caleb Daniel had a mountain of it and there were exciting signs from the likes of Fergus Greene, Ed Richards and Patrick Lipinski. Lots to work with and a clash against Carlton offers another chance to build some momentum to take into the off-season.

