Barrels of bottles gives a Christmas gift to helicopter service

Pisey Fischer and Lesley Hopper, along with Choc the dog presenting their $10,000 donation at the Rescue Helicopters South Grafton Helicopter Op Shop.

MANY MORNINGS, Pisey Fischer wakes up to what people say must’ve been a wild party in his South Grafton front yard, with cans and bottles littering his yard.

And that makes him very happy.

The South Grafton man is an avid bottle-collector, and such is his reputation, people often at his request throw their unused bottles and cans over his Ryan Street fence.

And while many can’t be bothered putting their bottles back in the recycling machines for a bit of odd change, recently, Mr Fischer chalked up 100,000 bottles collected for the year.

And he gave it all away.

Mr Fischer presented the Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter with $10,000, an act the helicopter gave their absolute gratitude and appreciation for.

“I think everyone knows me and they just leave the stuff for me,” he said.

“There’s a lot of work in it, but I don’t care. If I didn’t have something to do I’d go out of my mind.”

Mr Fischer found the cans in just on twelve months after donating more than $5000 last year.

“I started straight again straight after, and this morning I started again and got $600 from the past fortnight.”

“That’ll go straight into next year’s collection.”

Mr Fischer covers ground as far as Bunnings and up the top of Bent Street all on feet, and gets some assistance around from his partner Lesley Hopper and friend Max Oxenbridge.

His loyal dog Choc follows him everywhere, and has even helped in the fundraising through some unusual means.

“He stopped one day to do his thing, and when I pulled him to keep coming I looked down and there was twenty dollars on the ground, so that’s his contribution to the fundraising,” Mr Fischer laughed.

Mr Fischer said he donated the money as it was a good thing to support the Grafton and South Grafton community.

“It’s a great feeling,” he said. “It’s the best feeling, a bit of Christmas spirit.”