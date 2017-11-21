BARRIER BRIEFS: Looker aims high on ladder

Looker out to cut into Ryan's lead

BMK 60 HCP: Ben Looker will aim to peg back the lead of Greg Ryan in the Racing NSW Country Jockeys Premiership with an almost full book of rides today.

Looker sits second on the ladder, 11 wins behind Ryan, but has a chance to eat away at that lead with rides in six out of seven races at Grafton today.

Steven Phelps-trained Aquajewel will be aiming for her third straight with conditions to suit, but none of his rides comes better than John Shelton-trained Towkash.

The evergreen stayer has looked good his past two starts, and though he has not placed at home since running a valiant second to Rednav in the 2016 Grafton Cup Prelude, the gelding looms as a strong chance in the Blues Brews & BBQ's March 11 Benchmark 60 Handicap (2350m).

Triple delight for Kelly in the last

CLASS 1 HCP: Operating on a Queensland license but out of Grafton, trainer David Kelly has stacked his hand with three strong runners in the last race on the program, the Patriots Bloodstock Class 1 Handicap (1400m).

The best of Kelly's trio is boom 3yo Dramatic Moments who lived up to his name last start at Grafton when he blasted out of the clouds in the final 50m to snatch maiden victory from Hidden Storm (Shane Everson) last month.

Trainer of Retune - winner of Race 1 David Kelly accepts the trophy on Ramornie Day Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner Adam Hourigan

In-form Gold Coast hoop Luke Rolls will make the journey down to pilot the green colt.

Kelly will also saddle up potential finishers Desert Rush (Matt Paget) and Red Deck (Carla Dougherty).

Racing kicks off at Grafton at 1.50pm with the final race leaving the gates at 5.30pm.

Eisemann firing for return to Grafton track

BMK 60 HCP: Gold Coast three-year-old Eisemann, a last-start impressive Grafton Maiden winner, steps up to the Benchmark 60 Hcp (1200m) on Tuesday.

The race is a heat of the Rising Star Series for apprentice riders and Horiyuki Masuda, who claims 1.5kg, takes over from Paul Hammersley who partnered the three-year-old to a very impressive first-up win over 1100m at Grafton on November 8.

Trained on the Gold Coast by Toby Edmonds, Eisemann made a one-act affair of the Maiden, striding home to score by almost four lengths in a very slick time of 1.02.95.

It was just the second start for the promising son of Commands and the Falbrav mare Irish Dream, a six-time winner on the racetrack, including the 2012 Listed Winter Stakes at Warwick Farm.

The rail for Tuesday's meeting will be in the true position and the track on Mondayyesterday was rated a good4. The first race jumps at 1.50pm with last race at 5.30pm.