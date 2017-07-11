20°
News

Barrier Draw Luncheon gets July Carnival bubbling along

Bill North | 11th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
FESTIVE SPIRIT: Boe Gibson, Hayley Black, Melanie-Jean Wilson, Liz Weller, Tayla Hourigan and Aleesha Kearns were part of the Clarence Valley Jockey Club's catering team who served up a top shelf Barrier Draw Luncheon as part of the 2017 July Racing Carnival yesterday.
CLARENCE Valley's racing community enjoyed Clarence River Jockey Club's hospitality in new surrounds as the Barrier Draw Luncheon got July Racing Carnival bubbling along in Grafton yesterday.

Moved from the Members Stand to theVIP marquee, there were plenty of entertaining moments sprinkled into the afternoon as MC Chris Scholtz interviewed a bevy of guests. The speakers included former Grafton Cup-winning trainers Darryl Taylor (Riverdale, 1984) and Neville Stewart (Abstraction, 1993), Port Kembla trainer Paul Murray and Queensland race caller Russell Leonard, as well as special guests Winx jockey Hugh Bowman and international racing great Gary Moore.

Clarence River Jockey Club executive officer Michael Beattie also sat in the hot seat and captivated the crowd with some colourful reflection on his career in the industry.

"Just filled in a few little stories about my past lives in racing, but very enjoyable,” Mr Beattie said.

"It's great when the major event here is won by locals and years later they're still able to relive the glory, and you could tell from the passion with which both Darryl Taylor and Neville Stewart spoke that they love thinking back on the good old times.

"We decided to move down here to the VIP marquee and I think it's worked really well. I think everybody here, despite delays with the arrival of the special guests, has had a wonderful day.”

"The barrier draw luncheon has been part of the carnival for a long time but i was a logistical nightmare to hold it up in the Members Stand between two race meetings.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  2017 carnival july

