Barrister sacked after spanking session with junior employee

A LONDON based barrister who was fired over a spanking session with a junior employee at his former firm is set to take legal action.

Robert Jones, 40, says he was unfairly dismissed over his kinky antics and claims the real reason he was shown the door had to do with a pay-dispute.

Mr Jones was quoted by the Mirror as saying: "I had a consensual BDSM relationship with another employee, which included one brief incident in private on work premises several months before the disciplinary proceedings.

"I was appalled to find out that my employer was monitoring my personal communications over a period of at least several months and the ICO have confirmed that this is unlikely to have complied with the requirements of the Data Protection Act.

"I believe that the disciplinary proceedings were brought against me as retaliation for my having handed in notice following a disagreement over salary and not as a result of the much earlier incident."

The law firm involved, Lexlaw, declined to comment on the matter and at this stage the case is set to be heard in court in July.