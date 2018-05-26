Barry's 75 year love affair with the surf recognised

Barry Cribb stands in the Yamba ocean pool before he swims his daily kilometre. He turned 90 this week and was awarded a citation for 75 years of service to surf life saving.

Barry Cribb stands in the Yamba ocean pool before he swims his daily kilometre. He turned 90 this week and was awarded a citation for 75 years of service to surf life saving. Adam Hourigan

YAMBA'S Barry Cribb turned 90 on Wednesday, and at a birthday party attended by more than 100 people last week, he was awarded a citation from Surf Life Saving Australia for 75 years service.

Mr Cribb started his involvement at the age of 14 with the Coogee Surf Club, of which he is still a patron and life member.

He became involved in the Yamba Surf Club while holidaying in the area as a child, and moved permanently to Yamba in 1980.

Read about how Barry keeps involved with the surf in our subscriber exclusive story.