Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Barry Cribb stands in the Yamba ocean pool before he swims his daily kilometre. He turned 90 this week and was awarded a citation for 75 years of service to surf life saving.
Barry Cribb stands in the Yamba ocean pool before he swims his daily kilometre. He turned 90 this week and was awarded a citation for 75 years of service to surf life saving. Adam Hourigan
Local Faces

Barry's 75 year love affair with the surf recognised

Adam Hourigan
by
24th May 2018 8:10 AM

YAMBA'S Barry Cribb turned 90 on Wednesday, and at a birthday party attended by more than 100 people last week, he was awarded a citation from Surf Life Saving Australia for 75 years service.

Mr Cribb started his involvement at the age of 14 with the Coogee Surf Club, of which he is still a patron and life member.

He became involved in the Yamba Surf Club while holidaying in the area as a child, and moved permanently to Yamba in 1980.

Read about how Barry keeps involved with the surf in our subscriber exclusive story.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Real estate agency's $25k gift to homeowners

    Real estate agency's $25k gift to homeowners

    Offbeat What a housewarming present for this couple!

    • 26th May 2018 7:00 AM
    50 YEARS STRONG: Redmen name club's best in history

    50 YEARS STRONG: Redmen name club's best in history

    Rugby Union GRAFTON Redmen reveal which players are in team of the half century.

    Why this 60 year old pie shop is still one of the best

    premium_icon Why this 60 year old pie shop is still one of the best

    Business It is still a beloved landmark for many

    • 26th May 2018 7:00 AM
    Friends Who Care's work is done

    premium_icon Friends Who Care's work is done

    News Sad losses spurred on fundraising efforts

    • 26th May 2018 8:00 AM

    Local Partners