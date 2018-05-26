Barry's 75 year love affair with the surf recognised
YAMBA'S Barry Cribb turned 90 on Wednesday, and at a birthday party attended by more than 100 people last week, he was awarded a citation from Surf Life Saving Australia for 75 years service.
Mr Cribb started his involvement at the age of 14 with the Coogee Surf Club, of which he is still a patron and life member.
He became involved in the Yamba Surf Club while holidaying in the area as a child, and moved permanently to Yamba in 1980.
