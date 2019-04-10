Menu
Django and Pisco were both shot near Mirriwinni. Django (left) is fighting for his life. Pisco died from the shot.
Pets & Animals

Dogs shot but no law violated

by Jack Lawrie
10th Apr 2019 9:31 AM
A FARMER who shot three beloved pet dogs was within his rights to do so and will not face criminal charges, according to police.

Two of the pet animals, a gold labrador named Pisco and a kelpie called Koda, died at the Mirriwinni property, where they were shot by the man after escaping from their nearby home.

A third dog, a brown labrador named Django, was found alive and rushed to the vet with two bullet wounds.

 

Django and Pisco were both shot near Mirriwinni. Django (left) is fighting for his life. Pisco died from the shot.
Senior Constable Russ Parker said police were called and they determined no criminal offence had occurred.

"If a primary producer determines an animal is a threat to their livestock, they're within their rights to use firearms to destroy those threats," he said.

"Wild dogs are a problem for farmers in rural communities, this was an unfortunate situation where domestic dogs made it onto the property."

Gene Kubala, whose family owned the dogs, said they were disappointed with the police decision, arguing the shooting wasn't done humanely.

RSPCA is conducting an investigation of the incident.

Koda, a kelpie, was shot dead near Mirriwinni. She belonged to the Kubala family.
