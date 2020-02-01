Menu
Ash Barty has been world No.1 for a total of 28 weeks.
Tennis

Barty extends No.1 run to dizzying heights

by Leo Schlink
1st Feb 2020 2:14 PM
Subscriber only

ASHLEIGH Barty's Australian Open loss has come with a silver rankings lining.

The Queenslander has extended her lead as world No.1 to 2266 points over Simona Halep in the provisional standings.

Barty's buffer is the equivalent of a grand slam title victory.

The French Open champion has spent 28 weeks in total at No.1 - a record by an Australian woman.

Barty's Melbourne Park conqueror, Sofia Kenin, will move into the top 10 next week and could reach as high as No.7 if she beats Garbine Muguruza.

Muguruza has climbed from No.30 to No.16 and could move to No.11 if successful in the final.

Novak Djokovic will return to No.1 if he lands a record eighth Open title.

Nick Kyrgios has returned to the top 20, rising six places after reaching the fourth round.

Alex de Minaur has slipped two places to No.23 after missing the Open because of groin soreness.

