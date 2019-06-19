Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alex de Minaur is motivated ahead of a Wimbledon push. Picture: AFP
Alex de Minaur is motivated ahead of a Wimbledon push. Picture: AFP
Tennis

Barty inspiring Australia’s male stars

by Leo Schlink
19th Jun 2019 12:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALEX de Minaur has brushed aside a battle with the dreaded osteitis pubis to be firing ahead of a Wimbledon push - and is taking inspiration from French Open champion Ash Barty.

Foiled by a Fever-Tree championship washout at Queen's Club, de Minaur revealed overtraining contributed to an enforced eight-week spell in April and May.

"The very important thing of training is recovery," he said.

"And sometimes it's not about how many hours you train, but how specific you are in training in the right areas.

"Short and sharp sometimes does more than long sessions.

"I could have done better because you don't pay too much attention to it and that was my fault.

"But with experiences, you learn these things. At least it's better now than in a couple of years when I'm in my prime."

The Sydneysider said he had learned from his mistakes, while paying tribute to co-Newcombe medallist Barty.

"I got unlucky with an injury that took me out for a fairly long time, almost eight weeks," he said.

Alex de Minaur plays a backhand during his French Open run. Picture: Getty
Alex de Minaur plays a backhand during his French Open run. Picture: Getty

"I felt that happened when I was playing my best tennis but this is part of the sport.

"It's given me a real focus on what I need to do with my body and that it doesn't happen again.

"I definitely did not enjoy being stuck at home while everyone else was out there playing tournaments, doing what I love.

"So it's a real focus for doing everything I cannot to get injured again."

Like Barty, Wimbledon junior champion in 2011, de Minaur also excelled as a junior at the All-England Club, reaching the boy's final.

But he is in awe of Barty's French Open victory.

"It was amazing," he said.

"Ash and her team have always been great to me, always been super nice.

Ashleigh Barty stunned the world to win the French Open. Picture; AFP
Ashleigh Barty stunned the world to win the French Open. Picture; AFP

"We are (2018) joint Newcombe Medal winners and to see what she has done is pretty special.

"From going from her least favourite surface where she had won one or two matches to winning the whole thing is pretty crazy.

"The sky is the limit for her."

De Minaur said he has "to take care of my chances and my opportunities because it's not easy."

"Every tournament you go out there with the intention to get higher," he said.

"The higher you get in the rankings, the better seedings you get.

"So instead of playing Rafa (Nadal) in the third round you may play someone between 16 and 32 which makes a fairly big difference.

"It's a work in progress but I have to get as many points as I can so I can get draws that go my way."

More Stories

alex de minaur ash barty tennis wimbledon
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Racing season starts with tea

    premium_icon GALLERY: Racing season starts with tea

    News Fashion, fascinators and fun kicked off the winter racing season

    ARTEFACTS: What's on at the Gallery

    ARTEFACTS: What's on at the Gallery

    Art & Theatre New exhibition coming this week celebrates Grafton Cup

    • 19th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    How many islands are there?

    How many islands are there?

    News 53 Islands Festival committee member takes a trip upriver

    • 19th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Kim's second stint on The Voice ends at battle

    premium_icon Kim's second stint on The Voice ends at battle

    TV INXS song praised, but not enough to make finals

    • 19th Jun 2019 11:42 AM