Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Who is Ash Barty?
Tennis

Barty reveals warm up technique

by Stephen Drill
30th Jun 2019 12:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Ashleigh Barty revealed to News Corp why she is incorporating spontaneous cricket matches into her Wimbledon warm ups. EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS

News Corp Australia photographed Barty, her coach Craig Tyzzer and boyfriend Garry Kissick playing cricket with a foam roller and a reaction ball during a practice session.

Ash Barty warms up at Wimbledon while her support team plays cricket. Picture: Ella Pellegrini
Ash Barty warms up at Wimbledon while her support team plays cricket. Picture: Ella Pellegrini

Barty said that the cricket matches were part of her routine, and it became even more organised at the Birmingham tournament she won in the lead up to Wimbledon.

Ashleigh Barty’s coach Craig Tyzzer, boyfriend Garry Kissick, Ben Mathias and strengthening and conditioning coach Mark Taylor play cricket. Picture: Ella Pellegrini
Ashleigh Barty’s coach Craig Tyzzer, boyfriend Garry Kissick, Ben Mathias and strengthening and conditioning coach Mark Taylor play cricket. Picture: Ella Pellegrini

"In Birmingham it was perfect, we had three indoor courts," she said.

"We used a single stick and it was a little bit better, more challenging, we taped up a tennis ball so it was swinging around a bit."

Ash Barty warms up while her support team plays cricket. Picture: Ella Pellegrini
Ash Barty warms up while her support team plays cricket. Picture: Ella Pellegrini

She said that they switched balls from a half taped tennis ball to "just one with a seam so it was heavier on one side.

Ash Barty reveals that the cricket matches are part of her Wimbledon Championship 2019 warm-up routine. Picture: Ella Pellegrini
Ash Barty reveals that the cricket matches are part of her Wimbledon Championship 2019 warm-up routine. Picture: Ella Pellegrini

But Barty and the team were more subdued at Wimbledon.

"But I didn't think that was appropriate when there were 40 other players around," she said.

"I don't care if we hurt anyone in our team, but I don't want to hurt anyone else."

More Stories

ash barty tennis warm up

Top Stories

    CLARENCE STARS: Check out our local dancing heroes

    premium_icon CLARENCE STARS: Check out our local dancing heroes

    People and Places It was brave, sometimes bewildering, and even beautiful. Have a look at all the dancers from the inaugural Stars of the Clarence dance fundraiser

    How do prelude winners rate in the feature?

    premium_icon How do prelude winners rate in the feature?

    Racing Carnival We take a look at the last five years of preludes

    Another vehicle claimed by notorious road

    premium_icon Another vehicle claimed by notorious road

    News Police awaiting blood results from driver

    Morning crash, breakdown on Pacific Highway

    Morning crash, breakdown on Pacific Highway

    News Two vehicles within 10min of each other with two different problems