Baryulgil school celebrates milestone

THEY might have only small numbers but Baryulgil Primary School has a bigger heart than most if what they have planned for their Centenary Birthday celebrations is anything to go by.

School principal Gary Barton said the school had been working hard over the last few months to prepare for their 100th birthday.

"The school committee have been working hard to ensure the day is a success and they have a huge range of activities planned for the centenary,” he said.

"We expect over 250 people to attend the event with many of the local community groups supporting us and helping out.

"We see ourselves as a central hub for community and as we have always worked and done things together.”

The school will celebrate in style with historical displays, a book launch, games, birthday cake, tree plantings and guest speakers to keep everyone entertained.

"We want everyone to use this opportunity to reconnect with old friends while at the same time make new ones,” Mr Barton said.

The Baryulgil Primary School centenary celebration is on August 19 from 10am.