Woman yelled 'bash him, kill him' during machete attack

A NORTH Ipswich woman was among a group of five people involved in a violent attack involving the use of a machete and hammer at a Booval unit complex.

Cricket Jaimee Walden, 22, was said to have played a central role in the assault of two people, but did not commit any physical acts of violence.

Walden appeared in the dock at Ipswich District Court, pleading guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm to Christopher Shersby, 23, at Booval on March 19, 2017; and assault causing bodily harm while armed to Talea Fagen, 24. The court was told Walden had already spent more than 390 days in custody.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Robinson said Walden was in a vehicle with the co-accused males, who went to the unit complex about 8.30pm following an earlier dispute.

"They were armed with tools and a machete. Ms Walden was not armed," Ms Robinson said.

Walden and a male had made threats to people not to speak to police about an earlier incident.

Two males had run down the driveway toward the unit occupants and Ms Fagen was struck twice by one male and injured.

"Mr Shersby went to help his girlfriend and was met with gratuitous violence. He was surrounded," Ms Robinson said.

"She (Walden) was yelling bash him, bash him, kill him.

"She stood at the driveway entry. She maintained a vigil. She says the cops are coming and they fled."

The Crown case was that the assault on Mr Shersby using the weapons lasted 15 seconds.

Mr Shersby suffered serious injuries including a complex skull fracture, bruising to the brain, and had been put in an induced coma.

Without medical intervention, Ms Robinson said it was likely he would have suffered permanent brain injury.

Ms Robinson said Walden had a criminal history for violence.

"It was premeditated and innocent bystanders were caught up in the fracas.

"The men had serious weapons. Mr Shersby was viciously assaulted."

Defence barrister Scott Neaves said it had been the wish of Walden, who was not armed, "to end what was going on, to tell others of the arrival of police".

Judge Dennis Lynch said the consequences had been terrible for Mr Shersby, with him suffering physical impairment, memory and vision problems.

"Sadly, it was entirely preventable by you. Seems you were central to the ridiculous scheme to extract revenge for whatever reason," Judge Lynch told Walden.

Walden was sentenced to four years jail. With 14 months spent in custody, Mr Lynch ordered her immediate release to parole.