Bashed for being gay: Coast couple's traumatic attack

Sunshine Coast's Joshua Dickson and his boyfriend Alex Vlasits were bashed and harassed in Noosa just for being gay.

Sunshine Coast's Joshua Dickson and his boyfriend Alex Vlasits were bashed and harassed in Noosa just for being gay. Patrick Woods

IN AN unprovoked attack a couple have been left bashed and bloodied after a "traumatic" night out in Noosa.

Their crime? Being gay.

Aroona's Joshua Dickson, 25 and his boyfriend Alex Vlasits were on their way home from a Noosa nightclub on Saturday night.

Alex, having had a few too many drinks, needed Joshua's support for the short walk to Noosa Parade.

It was no different to any staggered walk home.

Josh Dickson's boyfriend Alex Vlasits was hit in the head three times by a gang of youths in Noosa on Saturday night. Contributed

On their way through the Bay Village carpark to get an Uber, a gang of youths approached them.

"One came right up close in my face, we just tried to leave, but they managed to separate us," Joshua said.

"They got him (Alex) from behind. I watched him fall to the ground. They coward punched him.

"One of them then hit me before going back to Alex. They smashed my phone out of my hand and tried to stomp on it. It was f***ing traumatic."

The pair had heard homophobic mutterings thrown around by the group and chose to ignore them.

Josh Dickson and his boyfriend Alex Vlasits in happier times. . Contributed

All they wanted was to go home to bed.

"They called Alex a faggot. Kept saying we shouldn't be together cause we are men," he said.

"That in itself is not okay. And Noosa is the last place I'd expect it to happen."

Alex, 27, bares physical scars from the attack. His ear was cut, and he sustained bruising to the head.

Both men were concussed, Alex so badly, he was unable to work yesterday.

They said the emotional scars are more severe.

"Him falling to the ground keeps replaying over and over in my head," Joshua said.

"I couldn't sleep that night. I kept hearing noises inside the house. It got so bad I ended up walking around the house with a knife.

"It scared the sh*t out of me."

Sunshine Coast couple (pictured) Josh Dickson and Alex Vlasits were bashed and bullied in Noosa for being gay. Patrick Woods

After moving from Melbourne 12 months ago, Joshua said it was the first and only incident of its kind he had encountered. They pair won't paint Noosa with one brush but admitted it would be a while before they go back out.

"It will take time to get over. It has shocked me that this happened," he said.

"I've found the Sunshine Coast to be amazing. One or two might have a problem but they're never aggressive.

"Everyone should just respect everyone. This sort of thing should never happen."

The couple have given formal statements to police who are investigating.