Yamba Trawlers to host Ballina Breakers

BASKETBALL: The Yamba Trawlers are set to host a two-game series against teams from the Sunshine Basketball Conference, which is set to tip off against semi-finalists Ballina Breakers tonight.

With Ballina boasting a wealth of experience they will be looking to teach the Yamba team a lesson after missing out on the grand final of the Sunshine Conference last month.

This match will be Yamba's first game in the senior men's program and the Trawlers will be hoping to match it with Ballina, relying on their young legs to run away with a win. Bill Bolte, Christian Whittaker and Jack Roberts-Field will be the main ingredients in Yamba's running game with Brad Lancini the man that will shoulder a lot of the responsibility in controlling the paint inside.

Yamba Basketball Association is hoping for a big first home-game crowd with a great family night out guaranteed. Yamba's president Lucy Van Leest said she was excited about the concept and looking forward to seeing how their senior men's team would compete

"A big home crowd will help get the Trawlers over the line and a first up win," she said.

Yamba Trawlers take on the Ballina Breakers this Saturday evening, with doors opening at 4.30pm for a 5pm tip-off.

Along with great basketball action and great family entertainment, Alfredo in the kitchen at Raymond Laurie Sports Centre will be supplying mouthwatering traditional Peruvian cuisine to enjoy, while you watch the action from courtside.