Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BACK IN ACTION: Jack Roberts-Field lands a breakaway dunk ahead of the Yamba Trawlers hosting the Sunshine Conference semi-finalists Ballina Breakers.
BACK IN ACTION: Jack Roberts-Field lands a breakaway dunk ahead of the Yamba Trawlers hosting the Sunshine Conference semi-finalists Ballina Breakers. Contributed
Sport

Yamba Trawlers to host Ballina Breakers

28th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

BASKETBALL: The Yamba Trawlers are set to host a two-game series against teams from the Sunshine Basketball Conference, which is set to tip off against semi-finalists Ballina Breakers tonight.

With Ballina boasting a wealth of experience they will be looking to teach the Yamba team a lesson after missing out on the grand final of the Sunshine Conference last month.

This match will be Yamba's first game in the senior men's program and the Trawlers will be hoping to match it with Ballina, relying on their young legs to run away with a win. Bill Bolte, Christian Whittaker and Jack Roberts-Field will be the main ingredients in Yamba's running game with Brad Lancini the man that will shoulder a lot of the responsibility in controlling the paint inside.

Yamba Basketball Association is hoping for a big first home-game crowd with a great family night out guaranteed. Yamba's president Lucy Van Leest said she was excited about the concept and looking forward to seeing how their senior men's team would compete

"A big home crowd will help get the Trawlers over the line and a first up win," she said.

Yamba Trawlers take on the Ballina Breakers this Saturday evening, with doors opening at 4.30pm for a 5pm tip-off.

Along with great basketball action and great family entertainment, Alfredo in the kitchen at Raymond Laurie Sports Centre will be supplying mouthwatering traditional Peruvian cuisine to enjoy, while you watch the action from courtside.

ballina breakers basketball raymond laurie sports centre sunshine conference yamba trawlers
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    CRICKET: East Coast signals fresh start for region

    premium_icon CRICKET: East Coast signals fresh start for region

    Cricket CRICKET council votes to change name, introduce top tier premier league competition for upcoming season and axe the representative calendar.

    Court wait times blow out on North Coast

    Court wait times blow out on North Coast

    Crime 'Justice delayed is justice denied'

    Redmen ready for red-hot shot to host grand final

    Redmen ready for red-hot shot to host grand final

    Sport Home grand final within their grasp

    Valley's first fixed speed camera to be installed

    premium_icon Valley's first fixed speed camera to be installed

    Politics Motorists will be forced to slow down at Pacific Highway blackspot

    Local Partners