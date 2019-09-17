Basketball as strong as ever for Yamba Trawlers

Tandia Stanford makes her move for Yamba Black against Yamba White's Cecilia Strain during the North Coast Shield tournament in Grafton on Sunday, September 8.

BASKETBALL: Basketball is booming in the Lower Clarence town of Yamba after another strong showing in the North Coast Shield competition in Grafton.

Yamba Trawlers under-14 coach Derek Van Leest said that they are lucky to have such a strong support network helping the sport grow.

"We've always been able to put up strong numbers but we rely a lot on parents being committed to travelling for competitions and that's been particularly strong this year,” said Van Leest.

"We've got some travelling from Iluka, Gulmarrad and Palmers Island for training twice a week so it's fantastic to see just how committed some kids and families are.”

Van Leest pointing to a specific member of the community who has mad a massive difference over recent years.

"It's been really good this year and Steve Smith' who runs the sports centre and is heavily involved in basketball in Yamba. He's been doing it for a long time has been doing great reaching out to primary schools and keeping it going strong.,” he said.

"Basketball has always been well supported in Yamba but particularly this year we've been lucky to get a lot of families involved.”

Although Van Leest's side aren't often on the winners side, he said they are improving in leaps and bounds.

"Our girls are going really well, they're a much younger and smaller group I coach but they have a real go. They give their best and they try really hard in every game they play.”

Van Leest said the side enjoying playing in other regions and noted the importance of the competition for the development of the players both on and off the court.

"It's good to come up here and it's really good for them to play in these regular tournaments, it gives it a really good community feeling and they form friendships and rivalries for life,” he said.

"It's fantastic, you have a road trip and you're with all your mates. The kids that have been doing it for a few years now have formed really good friendships. It's an important thing in regional communities.

"We're really lucky in Yamba that we've got a strong group of kids and families this year that have jumped on board, it's been excellent.”