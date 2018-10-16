BASKETBALL: Bumper schedule for Jacaranda carnival

CLOSE: Action from the 2017 A Grade grand final between Hard Knockz and Tequila Mockingbirds.

CLOSE: Action from the 2017 A Grade grand final between Hard Knockz and Tequila Mockingbirds. Matthew Elkerton

BASKETBALL: Former Grafton basketballer Anthony Kopcikas will return to his old stomping ground this weekend as his Tequila Mockingbirds side aim for back-to-back glory in the Iron Jack Jacaranda Basketball Carnival A grade ranks.

It will be a new-look Tyrepower Grafton A Grade competition this year with Grafton Vikings not represented, but a long-awaited return for the Yamba Trawlers senior side.

They will be joined by Jacaranda Carnival regulars George St Brewery and Byron Brews as well as newcomers Misifts and BONR.

The BONR side is led by former Grafton basketballer Callan Crapp and is expected to be heavily influenced by the Newcastle Waratah State League side.

It will be one of the biggest Jacaranda Basketball tournaments for years with 18 men's C grade side split across four grades as well as both women's C and B grade competitions.

Tournament organiser Georgina McArthur said it had been a challenge just to schedule all of the matches.

"Originally we set the maximum for each grade to 10 teams but we just had this massive influx of nominees that we couldn't refuse,” McArthur said.

"We have still managed to keep the tournament to a minimum of 100 games over the weekend which exhausts all the courts.

"We are really excited that we have seen so much interest in the tournament.”

The competition will kick off at Grafton Sports Centre at 8am on Saturday and finish late Sunday afternoon.

McArthur said there was more than 12 hours of basketball scheduled for the first day.

She thanked major sponsor Iron Jack, as well as fellow sponsors Crown Hotel, Tyrepower, Clocktower Hotel, Village Green Hotel, Jacaranda Hotel and Bendigo Bank.