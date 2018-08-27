Bassett stands tall against her old team on big stage

CHAMP: Caitlin Bassett of the Lightning holds the trophy after winning the Super Netball grand final.

NETBALL: In front of a vocal Perth crowd, Caitlin Bassett stood tall against her old side to walk away with two medals around her neck.

Returning to her hometown, where she played at a national level for 11 years, Bassett put in a stellar shooting performance to claim the MVP award.

"There was a joke before the game that everyone was saying Karla's going to win MVP or Steph and I was like, 'Guys, what about me, I'm going to pull my finger out and try and win', as a joke obviously, so I was very surprised to win it," she said.

Early in the game it looked like Fever goal keeper Courtney Bruce may have been winning the battle with Bassett but the Coast shooter opened up space to allow her clean passage under the post.

Bassett finished the game with a shooting percentage of 90, scoring 45 goals from 50 attempts. She believed there were a number of players who could have been given the MVP honour.

"Steph (Wood) being one, Karla (Pretorius), Geva (Mentor), Kelsey (Browne), everyone really stood up when it counted."

For Bassett, facing her old team who have been chasing finals success for 21 years in the national league, it drove home how important it was to treasure any success.

"It makes me realise success can sometimes be fleeting," she said. "You know you spend your whole life training and sacrificing and living away from your family for this elusive thing around our necks.

"For me the happy tears at the end were because we've worked so hard in the last four weeks and we've never given up hope."

Bassett had been questioned during the week over her limited media commitments, if it had anything to do with coming up against her old side.

But she said it was actually other off-court commitments. "I actually had an assignment due ... so bad timing," she said.