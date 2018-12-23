Menu
Problem with bats: Little Red Fruit Bat,
Health

Bat bites, scratches on the rise

by Jeff Clark
23rd Dec 2018 7:57 AM
STEER clear of bats this summer.

That's the warning from the North Coast Public Health Unit, with assistant director Greg Bell saying the number of bat bites and scratches is a concern.

"In December so far there have been five people bitten or scratched after handling flying foxes or microbats within the Northern NSW Local Health District,” he said.

"People are promptly treated using an immunoglobulin and a course of vaccines.”

Mr Bell said people should not handle flying foxes or microbats unless they had been trained, vaccinated against rabies and used proper protective equipment.

He said Australian lyssavirus had been found in flying foxes and microbats on the North Coast.

"The lyssavirus can develop like rabies and if left untreated could be fatal,” he said.

"These animals carry diseases, so do not handle them.”

Mr Bell said if bitten or scratched, wash the area well with flowing water, detergent, then disinfectant and get to a GP or your local hospital emergency department.

Call your vet if a pet has been bitten or scratched by a bat.

bats lyssavirus nnswlhd public health
Grafton Daily Examiner

