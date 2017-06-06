BAT CHASERS: New committee wants members

THE TARGET: Problem colonies of flying foxes in the Clarence Valley. A new council committee is looking for people who can help finding legal ways of dispersing them.

NOMINATIONS are open for membership of a new Clarence Valley Council committee with the aim of finding ways to legally disperse problem flying fox colonies in the region.

Council encourages people who are impacted by flying fox colonies to apply for a position on the committee.

The committee is to consist of:

Two resident representatives from each affected residential zone

Two councillors

Two community representatives who identify as having a strong commitment to the issue from among community or local groups

The members of parliament for the State seat of Clarence and the Federal seat of Page or their nominees

One individual who is a representative of a chamber of commerce or equivalent within the Clarence Valley Council area, and

One individual who is a representative of a peak conservation group.

This committee has arisen from frustration within the council and the community at the lack of action in dealing with the flying fox camp next to Maclean High School.

The council is also a part of the NSW Department of Environment and Heritage Flying Fox Working Group, which attempts to reduce the impact of the colony on the school and nearby residents, using a strategy of ensuring no harm is done to the bats.

Flying foxes are protected by Federal and State government environmental protection laws.

To disperse the animals, the council must obtain licences from government agencies.

According to a report to the Royal NSW Zoological Society in 2010 "between 1999 and 2007 the flying-foxes were repeatedly induced to move by subjecting the camp to continuous loud noise”.

"The ... total cost of this relocation attempt was at least $400,000 including 640 person-hours of effort.

"Flying-foxes made 23 attempts in those years to return to the original camp, although the frequency of attempts declined over time.

"Twelve other sites were used during this time as temporary camps, including seven sites not previously occupied. In 2004, flying-foxes established a new continuously-occupied camp at ... Iluka, which was still in use in 2010.

"Residents near to the Iluka camp were by then intensively lobbying governments to disperse the animals from this new location.”

Nominations can be emailed to council@clarence.nsw.gov.au or posted to the General Manager, Clarence Valley Council, Locked Bag 23, Grafton, 2460.

Nominations should be marked: Flying Fox Dispersal Committee. Nominations close 4pm, June 16.

Inquiries about the committee can be directed to Des Schroder on 6643 0200.