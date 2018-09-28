BAT-TLE READY: Junior cricketers take over the Valley

YOUNG LEADER: Teven Gallagher, captain of the North Coastal Zone under-13 cricket side, prepares for the weekend carnival.

CRICKET: The best of Australian cricket's next generation are set to descend on the Clarence Valley this weekend for the inaugural Northern NSW Cricket Pathways Challenge.

The challenge will be run in two locations, with the Clarence hosting the under-13 and under-14 age groups, and the under-16s and under-18s playing in Tamworth.

The event includes the best junior cricketers from the border to Bullahdelah, and over the dividing range to the Northern Inland region.

More than 180 cricketers will come to the Clarence for the long weekend of cricket action which will act as the first of two trials to select representative players for NSW country carnivals later this year.

Carnival co-ordinator Rob Pye said it was an exciting opportunity for the young cricketers taking part.

"For some of the younger ones, this will be their first camp environment, so it's a great experience for them,” Pye said.

"Some of these kids are coming from drought-affected areas over the range, so it's also giving them and their families a bit of a relief from that environment.”

The games will be split across six Clarence Valley cricket ovals including Lower Fisher Park, McKittrick Park and JJ Lawrence Field, which will cater for the under-13s, while Yamba Oval, Barry Watts Oval and Harwood Cricket Ground will be used by the under-14s.

One player who will be at the centre of the weekend is Coutts Crossing all-rounder Teven Gallagher, who will captain the North Coastal Zone under-13s side which features fellow Clarence juniors Jimmy Corbert and Luke Lambert.

Gallagher said he was excited, but also a touch nervous, as he heads into the tournament.

Harwood Cricket Club will have a host of juniors on show in the under-14s age group, with Troy McFarlane, Troy Turner and Harvey McEwen in the North Coastal Zone side.

Thanks to sponsorship from the Sports Tourism Partner Program, a joint sponsorship initiative from Clarence Valley Council and local businesses, a bus has been hired to transport parents and players up and down the valley.

Pye said organisers wanted to use the funding to help reduce costs for cricketing families.

The carnival runs from Saturday to Tuesday and is expected to attract close to 300 visitors to the region.

There will also be several Clarence juniors heading over the range to Tamworth, with Sean McFarlane, Joel Imeson, Josh Johnson, Coby Tabor and Alby Popko all selected for the North Coastal Zone under-16 side, while Ben Shipman and Blake Ryan will step out for the under-18s outfit.

Fellow Clarence Valley juniors Eli Fahey, Hayden Ensbey and Jacob Ellis were also selected for the under-18s side but are unavailable for the trip.