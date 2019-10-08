Bathurst 2019: Full schedule and ultimate guide

A Lazarus-like comeback from Garth Tander has put the Supercars veteran in a position to win a fourth Bathurst 1000 title.

The former Supercars series champion wondered if he would get behind the wheel again after his glittering 19-year full-time career came to an abrupt halt with a shock axing in January.

Now he's preparing to launch his 21st assault on Mount Panorama his weekend as one of the Great Race's hot favourites.

The 42-year-old will team up with Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen after being thrown a co-driver lifeline by heavyweights Red Bull Racing.

"For me it is a great opportunity to have more success at the mountain, which is something I did not think I would have again at the start of the year," Tander said.

"I knew when we did this deal that I was in a car that was capable of winning Bathurst.

"Since I found out I wasn't going to be full-time in Supercars and this opportunity popped up I have been counting down the days."

Red Bull Holden Racing team's Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander. Picture: Tim Hunter.

HOW TO WATCH

TOP CONTENDERS FOR BATHURST 1000

JAMIE WHINCUP-CRAIG LOWNDES (HOLDEN) Fans will no doubt turn out in droves to see Lowndes back behind the wheel after the seven-time Bathurst champion retired fromfull-time driving last season. Whincup will arguably be just as excited to welcome back the 45-year-old. Whincup may be aseven-time series champion but he has not had much luck at Mount Panorama since winning the last of his four Great Races backin 2012. He'll be hoping some good fortune rubs off from Lowndes who is defending champion and claimed six of the last 10 Bathurst crowns to be just two short of the record held by his idol Peter Brock. The pair are back together after winning three straight Great Races from 2006.

Scott McLaughlin has been an unstoppable force this season. Picture

SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN-ALEXANDER PREMAT (FORD) Flying Kiwi McLaughlin has adopted a "win it or bin it" approach as he looks to finally break his Bathurst duck on his eighth attempt. The defending series champion can afford to throw caution to the wind in anall-or-nothing crack at Mount Panorama success thanks to a record-breaking season run. McLaughlin holds a 598-point lead over his nearest rival after 17 race wins in 2019, setting a new mark for most victories in a single season. He can afford to crashout in the next two rounds and conceivably still hold the series lead. But it is the King of the Mountain crown that McLaughlin desperately craves after going oh so close in recent years, only to leave heartbroken. Only made the podium for the first time with third spot alongside Frenchman Premat last year.

SHANE VAN GISBERGEN AND GARTH TANDER (HOLDEN) There are no shortage of heartbreak stories at Mount Panorama but van Gisbergen can be more gutted than most over his near misses. The former series champion claimed pole and led the race late in 2014 only to be denied by engine dramas. In 2016 he was pipped for line honours by Will Davison by 0.1434 of a second. And in 2017 van Gisbergen again led late only to spear off. But the Kiwi is quietlyconfident of conquering the mountain on his 13th attempt after renewed form at last round's Auckland SuperSprint, claiminga victory and a second placing to jump from fourth to second in the championship. He teams with three-time Bathurst champion Garth Tander who returns for his 21st Great Race after surprisingly being dumped from his full-time driving gig in January.

David Reynolds and Luke Youlden were winners at Bathurst in 2017.

DAVID REYNOLDS-LUKE YOULDEN (HOLDEN) It takes a lot to wipe the wicked smile off Supercars funny man Reynolds' face. But the joker cut a shattered figure when his bid to clinch back-to-back Bathurst titles was snatched away last year by cramps. Reynolds led in a scrap with Lowndes in the closing stages, only to be forced to retire. An exhausted Reynolds was consoled by his crew in the garage as Lowndes claimed his seventh title. It was in stark contrast to 12 months earlier when Reynolds was a popular winner after overcoming his big money rivals and taking line honours with his "little team that could" Penrite Racing.Reynolds will be fired up to produce his trademark Shoey on the podium this year after a running battle in the media with McLaughlin and recently signing a staggering 10-year contract extension with Penrite.

CHAZ MOSTERT-JAMES MOFFAT (FORD) Mount Panorama can giveth and it can taketh away - just ask Mostert. The Ford gun started the 2014 Great Race in last place but ended it celebrating a stunning triumph with veteran Paul Morris. The next year he foundhimself watching the 1000km classic enduro from a bed in Orange hospital after a spectacular qualifying crash left him witha broken leg and wrist. It hasn't stopped Mostert dreaming of more Mount Panorama success and few would bet against him after he cruised to third in the 2019 championship standings. He will team up again with Moffat - son of four-time Bathurst champion Allan - after they finished fourth on the mountain last year. It may be the last time off-contract Mostert is seen in Ford colours at Bathurst after being linked to Holden's Walkinshaw Andretti United stable next year, replacing James Courtney.

MARK WINTERBOTTOM-STEVEN RICHARDS (HOLDEN) The historic switch to Holden this year has not gone to plan for former Ford hero and 2015 series champion Winterbottom. The popular Frosty sits a distant 13th in the drivers' standings. But few would betagainst him adding to his 2013 Bathurst crown after reuniting with veteran Steven Richards. The 38-year-old Winterbottom hasseen better days. From 2006 to 2015 he finished out of the top three in the championship just three times but he hasn't beensighted near the pointy end since. Yet he has emerged as a Bathurst dark horse alongside five- time King of the Mountain Richards. The last time they combined at the Great Race they emerged victorious six years ago. And Richards - son of seven time Bathurst winner Jim - is no doubt still buzzing from winning two of the last four Great Races with Lowndes, including last year's title.

FULL RACE SCHEDULE

THURSDAY

07:20 - 07:40 Toyota 86 Racing Series Practice 1 20 mins

07:50 - 08:10 Touring Car Masters Practice 20 mins

08:20 - 08:40 ECB SuperUtes Series Practice 1 20 mins

08:50 - 09:40 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Practice 50 mins

09:55 - 10:55 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship Practice 1 60 mins

11:05 - 11:25 Toyota 86 Racing Series Practice 2 20 mins

12:45 - 13:45 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship Practice 2 - Additional Drivers Only 60 mins

13:55 - 14:15 ECB SuperUtes Series Practice 2 20 mins

14:25 - 15:05 Dunlop Super2 Series Practice 1 40 mins

15:15 - 15:45 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Qualifying 30 mins

16:00 - 17:00 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship Practice 3 60 mins

17:15 - 17:35 Touring Car Masters Qualifying 20 mins

FRIDAY

07:20 - 07:40 ECB SuperUtes Series ARMOR ALL Qualifying 20 mins

07:50 - 08:10 Touring Car Masters Trophy Race 6 laps

08:25 - 09:25 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship Practice 4 - Additional Drivers Only 60 mins

09:40 - 10:00 Toyota 86 Racing Series Qualifying 20 mins

10:10 - 10:50 Dunlop Super2 Series Practice 2 40 mins

11:05 - 12:05 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship Practice 5 60 mins

12:10 - 12:20 On Track Entertainment Demonstration 10 mins

13:40 - 14:25 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Race 1 16 laps

14:40 - 15:10 Dunlop Super2 Series ARMOR ALL Qualifying 30 mins

15:25 - 15:45 Touring Car Masters Race 1 6 laps

16:00 - 16:40 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship ARMOR ALL Qualifying Race 25 40 mins

16:55 - 17:15 ECB SuperUtes Series Race 1 6 laps

SATURDAY

08:05 - 08:25 Toyota 86 Racing Series Race 1 6 laps

08:35 - 09:00 ECB SuperUtes Series Race 2 6 laps

09:10 - 09:25 Dunlop Super2 Series Warm Up 15 mins

09:40 - 10:10 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship Practice 6 30 mins

10:20 - 10:40 Touring Car Masters Race 2 6 laps

10:45 - 10:55 On Track Entertainment Demonstration 10 mins

12:10 - 12:40 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship Practice 7 30 mins

12:55 - 13:15 Toyota 86 Racing Series Race 2 7 laps

13:25 - 13:45 ECB SuperUtes Series Race 3 6 laps

13:55 - 14:20 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Race 2 9 laps

15:00 - 16:45 Dunlop Super2 Series Race 1 41 laps

17:05 - 17:50 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship ARMOR ALL Top Ten Shootout Race 25 45 mins

SUNDAY

7:45 - 08:05 Toyota 86 Racing Series Race 3 6 laps

08:20 - 08:40 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship Warm Up 20 mins

08:55 - 09:15 Touring Car Masters Race 3 6 laps

09:25 - 09:55 On Track Entertainment Kenworth Drivers Parade & Heroes and Legends Car Parade 30 mins

10:05 - 10:30 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Race 3 9 laps

11:30 - 18:30 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship Race 25 161 laps

Nobody has as many Bathurst wins as the legendary Peter Brock (R). Picture: Brett Faulkner

BATHURST 1000 ROLE OF HONOUR - MOST WINS

Nine - Peter Brock (1972, 1975, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1987)

Seven - Jim Richards (1978, 1979, 1980, 1991, 1992, 1998, 2002); Craig Lowndes* (1996, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2015, 2018)

Six - Larry Perkins (1982, 1983, 1984, 1993, 1995, 1997), Mark Skaife (1991, 1992, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2010)

Five - Steven Richards* (1998, 1999, 2013, 2015, 2018)

Four - Jamie Whincup* (2006, 2007, 2008, 2012); Greg Murphy (1996, 1999, 2003, 2004); Allan Moffat (1970, 1971, 1973, 1977); Harry Firth (1961, 1962, 1963, 1967); Bob Jane (1961, 1962, 1963, 1964).

Three - Garth Tander* (2000, 2009, 2011); Dick Johnson (1981, 1989, 1994)

Two - Will Davison* (2009, 2016); Rick Kelly* (2003, 2004); Tony Longhurst (1988, 2001); Russell Ingall (1995, 1997); John Bowe (1989, 1994); Allan Grice (1986, 1990); John Goss (1974, 1985).