John Batman depicted negotiating what is known as Batman's Treaty with the Kulin people in 1835.
Batman example shows it is possible to ditch a dodgy past

Tim Howard
27th Jun 2018 10:00 AM

AS COUTTS Crossing debates a proposal to be renamed because of the murky history of Thomas Coutts, the settler it was named after, the Victorian federal seat of Batman has just changed name for similar reasons.

Batman in Melbourne's inner-north will be renamed Cooper in honour of indigenous rights campaigner William Cooper.

The dumping of the name Batman follows a campaign by the local Darebin Council and the Greens, who argued that its original namesake, John Batman, was involved in the massacre of Aboriginal people in Tasmania before he helped found Melbourne in 1835.

When the redistribution is fully determined on July 13, 11 of the state's 38 electoral divisions - almost 30 per cent - will be named after an Aboriginal person or word.

Grafton Daily Examiner

