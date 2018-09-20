Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Batman's penis is revealed in new comic. Picture: DC Comics
Batman's penis is revealed in new comic. Picture: DC Comics
Entertainment

Batman’s penis sparks social media frenzy

by Hannah Sparks
20th Sep 2018 10:40 AM

HOLY humdinger, Batman!

The latest instalment of comic books starring the Caped Crusader comes with a racy reveal: Bruce Wayne's naked weenie.

The NSFW glimpse (which you can see uncensored here) appears in Batman: Damned, the third title from DC Comics' new Black Label imprint, which is aimed at producing grittier, more mature content.

 

Batman's penis is revealed in new comic. Picture: DC Comics
Batman's penis is revealed in new comic. Picture: DC Comics

 

Writer Brian Azzarello and illustrator Lee Bermejo, who also worked together on the edgy graphic novel Joker, inserted the penile panel after Batman suffers a brutal stabbing in a Gotham City alley and awakens to discover that his wounds have disappeared. Naturally, he has to make a full inspection.

The book's plot makes for a departure from Bruce Wayne's suave composure and hints at the character's deeper psychological demons.

Still, while Batman's mind may be breaking, his body is breaking the internet.

 

 

 

This article was originally published on the New York Post

batman dc comic editors picks frenzy penis social media

Top Stories

    Winter dry not over yet for Valley farmers

    Winter dry not over yet for Valley farmers

    Environment The rain comes as welcome relief, but is it enough to keep our agricultural industries going?

    • 20th Sep 2018 10:50 AM
    Retro community mourns the loss of Valley's fashion icon

    Retro community mourns the loss of Valley's fashion icon

    News 'You will be forever missed and never forgotten beautiful lady'

    Surf's up for longboards this weekend in Yamba

    Surf's up for longboards this weekend in Yamba

    Surfing Some of Australia's best longboards will be on show

    Grey skies, but what's happening this weekend?

    Grey skies, but what's happening this weekend?

    Weather Thunderstorms predicted for this evening

    Local Partners