Baton runner an inspiration for community

BEFORE taking part in the Queen's Baton Relay ahead of this year's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Yamba's Hannah Smith hadn't considered herself an inspiration, but after her run in Roma she might have changed her mind.

The TAFE Queensland SkillsTech learning support tutor and environmental science and civil engineering student was nominated by a colleague to be one of the 3800 people across Australia to take part in the relay.

At first, Ms Smith said she was shocked and a bit embarrassed that her colleague considered her worthy of taking part in the relay.

However, after handling the baton in Roma on Wednesday, she said she was glad to be a part of it.

"I was proud to be able to take part in the relay and I can't thank my colleague enough for putting me forward and allow me the opportunity to carry the baton," she said.

"It was a really great experience. There was a good crowd there to cheer us on. It was pouring rain when I got there. I didn't think I'd be able to get there because there was heaps of rain and flooding but it held off on the day.

"There's only 3800 people who were able to be a part of the relay. It's a select group so I was very lucky to be involved, especially to represent the Lower Clarence. That's where a lot of my achievements and awards have come from, so, hopefully, I was a good representative for the area."

While Ms Smith said there were many role models in the Clarence Valley that she looked up to, the Clarence Valley Young Citizen of the Year for 2017 and Clarence Lifeguard of the Year in 2015/16 didn't consider herself to be one of them until now.

"Honestly, I hadn't thought about it like that before but, hopefully, I'm setting a good example and motivating people from smaller areas to strive for more," she said.

As an avid sports fan and athlete, MsSmith said the baton relay carried extra significance.

"I'm not going to be at the Commonwealth Games competing but to be able to be a part of it like this struck a chord."