Microbats have now taken up residence at the new Sportsmans Creek Bridge, which is now completed.
Bats feel at home at new Sportsmans Creek Bridge

Jarrard Potter
25th May 2018 4:42 PM

The bat colony migration program on to the new $27 million Sportsmans Creek Bridge has proved successful for the colony of large-footed myotis microbats.

A Roads and Maritime spokesperson said the innovative solution to include microbat roosting and breeding habitat into the new bridge was working well with the bats already moving into their new home.

"The colony of large-footed myotis are a threatened species of microbat, so it was vital to safely move them from the existing timber bridge over Sportmans Creeek at Lawrence to the new bridge," the spokesperson said.

"Starting next week, the final stage of relocation will take place, including moving the remaining nest boxes from the timber bridge to the new bridge.

"Where possible, the work will be carried out during the day, however due to the bats leaving their roosts at night, exclusion will also involve some night work and early morning inspections.

"The existing timber bridge has been closed to vehicle traffic, and will remain closed until it is removed in 2019, at which point, Flo Clark Park will be combined with Sportsmans Park and reopened for community use."

