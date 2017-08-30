Bats flappin' happy with bridge

COSY CAMP: Microbats are commonly found in structures such as bridges and drains as they prefer to roost in spaces above water and not exposed to weather.

FROM Bomaderry to Lawrence and many places in between, microbats, however small, are a big part of the state's natural environment.

It's why Roads and Maritime Services has gone into bat for the cute and cuddly critters by making provisions at work sites where they call home.

A Roads and Maritime spokesperson said billions of dollars are being spent to improve and maintain the state's road network and working with the environment is a big consideration.

"The Sportsmans Creek Bridge project is a great example, as a large colony of the threatened large-footed myotis species was discovered,” the spokesperson said.

"The bats are currently roosting at the existing bridge, which will be removed when the new $27million crossing

opens to traffic.

"Roads and Maritime worked closely with the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage and came up with an innovative solution, which is an Australian first.

"A microbat roosting and breeding habitat has been incorporated into the design of the new concrete bridge, which will also result in less maintenance.”

Elsewhere, bat management plans have been implemented on various sections of the Pacific Highway upgrade, including the Woolgoolga to Ballina section.

"The plans have been developed to ensure impacts are minimised to these threatened species through the design, build and operational phases of the project,” the spokesperson said.