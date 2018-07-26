BATS FLY HIGH: Maclean dominate DEX Shield finals

IN FULL FLIGHT: South Grafton High School and Maclean High School faced off in The Daily Examiner Shield Opens final.

DEX SHIELD: Maclean High School were unstoppable in the finals of The Daily Examiner Shield, claiming victory in all three grades at McKittrick Park on Wednesday night.

The Under-14s kicked off the night in winning fashion, coming home with a wet sail to notch up a 38-12 win over South Grafton High School.

With the scores locked up at half-time, the game could have gone either way, but a stellar effort from back-rower Jake Lenard sealed the win for Maclean High and also claimed the player of the series award.

The League Tag was a tighter contest, but through the elusive footwork and speed of player of the series Fiona Vesper, Maclean High was able to come home strong over McAuley Catholic College and win 10-4.

The night ended on a high for the team affectionately dubbed the Bats when the Opens held out against a strong South Grafton High School outfit and came away with a 18-16 win to complete the treble for Maclean High.

Trailing at half-time, the Bats needed to lift in the second half which they did through a stand-out performance from five-eighth Nathan Hollis and captain Charles Charlton.

Maclean High School rugby league coach Hughie Stanley said the three wins meant a lot to to the school, after the rugby league program had hit a low point in previous years.

"The boys and girls have worked really hard in our training that we do and they really put in a lot of effort," he said.

"You see all that effort and pride come back in the school again so I'm very proud of their efforts and I just want young kids to be happy and proud of who they are and where they come from.

"Kids these days are more on their phones and iPads but I like to do it old school and get kids out and doing fitness and things like that so it's good to get them outside and get their minds ticking over about physical activity."

Maclean High School rugby league coordinator Donna Watts said she was proud of all the players and said they all represented their school with honour.