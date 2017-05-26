23°
Bats swoop on South High to clinch last minute win

Matthew Elkerton
| 26th May 2017 11:00 AM
GRUELLING CONTEST: South Grafton High lock Ben Liyou fights for more metres after being nabbed in a strong two man tackle by Maclean High in The Daily Examiner Shield Opens match.
GRUELLING CONTEST: South Grafton High lock Ben Liyou fights for more metres after being nabbed in a strong two man tackle by Maclean High in The Daily Examiner Shield Opens match. Adam Hourigan

OPENS LEAGUE: With two minutes on the clock and the scores deadlocked at 14-all Maclean High coach Hugh Stanley ignored a penalty kick chance right in front.

The wily coach had an ace hidden up his sleeve in the form of halfback Gordon Ugle who dazzled the South Grafton defence with a show of quick stepping before diving across to steal the win 20-14 in the last minute with his third try.

It was a spirited performance from the Bats who were reduced to 12 men for most of the second half after fullback Callan Hollis was sent to the sin bin for a spear tackle.

A gruelling clash from the first whistle, neither side was willing to give an inch to their opponents as the crash of bodies rung out across the McKittrick Park field.

South Grafton had taken the early ascendancy with a try to Ben Liyou and after a penalty kick took a slim 8-6 lead into the break but it was the fight shown by Maclean in the second half that impressed Stanley.

"I was a little bit nervous but I knew the boys would dig deep especially only having 12 on the football field,” Stanley said. "There is a lot of spirit down in Maclean. It is just good to show people what we are all about down there.

"I was expecting a tough game only because I know half the blokes on the other team from playing with the South Grafton Rebels.”

Stanley said it was a plan to muscle up on South High's big men Liyou and Cooper but he was impressed with the way Ugle stood up when Maclean needed a leader.

"Gordon is a little bit of a livewire, he will go a long way if he puts his head down. We call him the pretty boy of the team,” he said. "He has a lot of talent but not only him, the whole 17 boys have a lot of talent, they just needed to believe in each other and believe in structures.”

Maclean High will now meet Grafton High in the Opens final on June 7 on an entertainment-filled night at McKittrick Park.

A ladies league tag gala contest will also feature on the night with sides from Maclean High, Grafton High, South Grafton High and hopefully McAuley College.

Grafton Daily Examiner
