BATS TAKE FLIGHT: Maclean DEX Shield dominance continues

SWARMING BATS: Maclean High's defence was on lock as McAuley Catholic College struggled to get through in the Open Boys final at Hay Street Fields on Wednesday night. Adam Hourigan

SCHOOL LEAGUE: Maclean High School cannot be stopped. Their dominant Daily Examiner Shield Rugby League run continued with wins in two out of three finals last night.

The Open Boys game between Maclean and McAuley Catholic College proved the most thrilling encounter of the night and will go down as one of the most memorable DEX Shield deciders in recent years.

There was a fire to the game right from the kick off at Hay Street Fields as the two rivals pushed hard to get an early advantage over the opposition.

The Bats wasted no time, scoring first with a powerful run from Brian Quinlan-Randall to force his way over for the opening try of the night.

Maclean continued to build on their momentum but McAuley wouldn't back down and found their first for the night after a scorching burst of pace from Bill Bolte who ran 30 metres down the sideline to score.

Maclean High's Brian Quinlan-Randall (right) fends his opponent the Daily Examiner shield open final between Maclean High and McAuley Catholic College. Adam Hourigan

The Bats extended their lead halfway through the first after some quick thinking from Ferlin Laurie to dart over the line from dummy-half.

Elliott Speed was in the action when McAuley hit back almost immediately with a brilliant one-two pass combination to send the five-eighth through to make it 12-10.

McAuley took a dramatic lead when Bolte came flying through to take an intercept after the half time siren and score from 60 metres.

The Bats came into the second half with vengeance and regained the lead when Tye Delaney took a quick tap and waltzed his way over the try line.

A last-second penalty presented Speed with a chance to find a leveller but the resulting kick sailed left of the posts and Maclean batted the ball out to claim the 18-16 victory.

Maclean High star Ferlin Laurie with the player of the series trophy after the Daily Examiner shield final game between Maclean High and McAuley Catholic College. Adam Hourigan

Player of the series went to Maclean play maker Laurie, while the Max Godbee Memorial Shield for most outstanding player across all three grades went to Bolte for his heroic efforts.

McAuley star Bill Bolte with the Max Godbee Memorial Shield after the Daily Examiner shield open final between Maclean High and McAuley Catholic College. Adam Hourigan

Maclean coach Chris Kirkland was pleased that his side could continue on an impressive year with more wins.

"It was really good obviously to get the two wins. It was a nice way to cap off our rugby league program for 2019,” Kirkland said.

"We've worked really hard to earn the accolades that we've got this year. It all started in February and Hughie Stanley, myself, Donna and Koby Stanley have all worked really hard and that's helped get the results with the foundations we've had.”

Kirkland praised a solid McAuley side for a good contest in the final.

"We played nowhere near our potential and props to McAuley because they just kept sticking it at us. They played a lot better footy,” he said.

