Batsmen barrage leads Souths to top of the table

Services bowlers Jack Blanch hits the crease hard during the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket clash between Brothers McKimms Real Estate and South Services at McKittrick Park. Matthew Elkerton

NIGHT CRICKET: South Services has sent a clear message to the rest of the Clarence River Cricket Association with a dominant six-wicket win under lights against Brothers McKimms Real Estate.

Led by the devastating hitting of experienced opener Tom Kroehnert (51), Services made short work of their run chase despite facing the daunting run rate of seven per over from the opening ball.

Services reached the target of 2-142 set by Brothers in the 17th over with Steve McLennan (31 not out) guiding the side home after the strong start from the left-hand opener.

Kroehnert punished anything short and wide from the Brothers seam attack, sending the ball to the boundary rope 11 times in his half-century.

By the time Kroehnert was caught behind off the bowling of Jamie Firth (1 for 28 off 4) in the 10th over, he had reduced the deficit to five an over.

"I felt good at the crease, at the end of the day we had areas to improve coming out of the last night cricket clash, and batting was the main one,” Kroehnert said.

"We were never worried going out to bat, our captain (Justin Rainbow) is a confident cricketer and I think that has rubbed off a bit on the rest of the boys.

"Competition for spots in our side is really healthy at the moment and we are beginning to see it in the results. It will take time but the wheel is definitely turning.”

Earlier in the night it was a dominant display from Brothers veteran Mick Summers (53) who anchored partnerships with both Kallen Lawrence (28) and Jake Kroehnert (25).

SCOREBOARD

CLEAVERS NIGHT COMPETITION

Round 4

SOUTH SERVICES V BROTHERS

At McKittrick Park

Toss: Brothers

Brothers 1st Innings

K Lawrence c Harris b Scott 28

BL Sevil run out (J Amos) 26

MJ Summers not out 53

J Kroehnert not out 25

Extras (b 4, lb 1, w 4, nb 1) 10

TWO wickets for 142

Overs: 20

FoW: 1-46(BL Sevil) 2-91(K Lawrence)

Bowling: L Harris 4-0-16-0, J Amos 4-0-44-0, J Peady 4-0-22-0, BG Scott 4-0-19-1

South Services 1st Innings

J Rainbow c BJ Weatherstone b JS Weatherstone 18

T Kroehnert c Lawrence b Firth 51

J Ellis run out (J Kroehnert) 7

R Green b BJ Weatherstone 15

SL McLennan not out 31

J Peady not out 0

Extras (b 0, lb 4, w 19, nb 0) 23

FOUR wickets for 145

Overs: 17.1

FoW: 1-48(J Rainbow) 2-71(J Ellis) 3-96(T Kroehnert) 4-141(R Green)

Bowling: JS Weatherstone 4-0-38-1(7w), BJ Weatherstone 2-0-24-1(6w), J Firth 4-0-28-0, J Kroehnert 4-0-17-0(2w), MJ Summers 3-0-30-1(4w), EA Lucas 0.1-0-4-0