Massive hailstones hit Clarence Valley

Tessa Bloomer snapped this picture of golf ball-sized hail at Westlawn. Tess Bloomer

Hail hits Grafton:

UPDATE 2.05PM:

Check out the size of these hailstones from around the Clarence Valley:

The storm is still tracking across the Clarence Valley, heading towards the ocean.

Storm moves closer to the Lower Clarence. BOM

UPDATE 1.50PM: RAIN, HAIL and winds have just ripped through Grafton and according to the BOM, it is heading towards the coast.

At The Daily Examiner office there was hail ranging from the size of a pea to a golf ball.

Editor Bill North said he'd ducked into Coles Grafton at the wrong time to grab lunch.

"I wish I'd adhered to that passing thought I had to park under cover," he said.

"In the middle of the storm the automatic doors opened and the wind blew hail into the store. I'm moving house this weekend and that has certainly thrown a spanner in the works."

Gail Zietsch took this photo of hail in Westlawn compared to 20 cent piece Gail Zietsch

BEFORE: GRAFTON is smack bang in the middle of the path of an oncoming storm.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting the storm is likely to produce giant hailstorms, destructive winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding

The storm is expected to his from Lismore to Dorrigo.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4:10 pm.

More to come.

Huge storm threatening Grafton. Bureau of Metoerology